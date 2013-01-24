Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Avent

Daily Moisturising Cream

SCF515/10
Avent
1 Awards
Avent
  • Soothes and protects from mild sun, wind and cold Soothes and protects from mild sun, wind and cold Soothes and protects from mild sun, wind and cold
    -{discount-value}

    Avent Daily Moisturising Cream

    SCF515/10
    1 Awards

    Soothes and protects from mild sun, wind and cold

    A soothing cream for use when out and about.

    Avent Daily Moisturising Cream

    Soothes and protects from mild sun, wind and cold

    A soothing cream for use when out and about.

    Soothes and protects from mild sun, wind and cold

    A soothing cream for use when out and about.

    Avent Daily Moisturising Cream

    Soothes and protects from mild sun, wind and cold

    A soothing cream for use when out and about.

    Similar products

    See all Skincare

      Soothes and protects from mild sun, wind and cold

      With calendula, camomile and milk proteins

      Hypoallergenic

      Hypoallergenic for mother and baby

      Mild enough for the most sensitive skin

      A gentle hair and body wash from top to toe.

      pH balanced

      Clinically proven mild and gentle

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • 0 - 6 months
        • 6 - 12 months

      • Design

        Color
        Product design may vary across countries.

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products