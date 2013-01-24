Home
Avent

Avent Baby Bottom Balm

SCF516/25
Avent
    A rapidly absorbed, non-sticky, water-resistant barrier cream to soothe, moisturise and protect delicate skin at nappy changing time. See all benefits

    A rapidly absorbed, non-sticky, water-resistant barrier cream to soothe, moisturise and protect delicate skin at nappy changing time. See all benefits

    Soothes, helps prevent nappy rash, rapidly absorbs

    A rapidly absorbed, non-sticky, water-resistant barrier cream to soothe, moisturise and protect delicate skin at nappy changing time. See all benefits

    A rapidly absorbed, non-sticky, water-resistant barrier cream to soothe, moisturise and protect delicate skin at nappy changing time. See all benefits

      With allantoin, camomile and milk proteins

      • 125ml

      Mild enough for the most sensitive skin

      A gentle hair and body wash from top to toe.

      Forms a waterristant barrier

      To help protect baby's delicate skin.

      Hypoallergenic

      Hypoallergenic for mother and baby

      pH balanced

      Clinically proven mild and gentle

      Soothes and moisturizes

      The all-in-one solution for your baby's every skincare need.

      Technical Specifications

      • Dimensions & Weight

        Volume
        125ml

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • 0 - 6 months
        • 6 - 12 months

      • What is included

        Baby bottom balm
        1 Tube 125ml

      • Design

        Tube
        Yes

      • Ingredients

        Milk proteins
        Yes
        Camomile
        Yes
        Allantoin
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Design may vary in different countries.

