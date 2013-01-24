Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Philips Avent

Baby bottom balm

SCF516/51
Avent
1 Awards
Avent
  • Helps calm irritation and prevent nappy rash Helps calm irritation and prevent nappy rash Helps calm irritation and prevent nappy rash
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent Baby bottom balm

    SCF516/51
    1 Awards

    Helps calm irritation and prevent nappy rash

    An easy to apply, non-sticky barrier cream that soothes, moisturizes and protects delicate skin at nappy changing time. Healthy skin, inspired by nature. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Avent Baby bottom balm

    Helps calm irritation and prevent nappy rash

    An easy to apply, non-sticky barrier cream that soothes, moisturizes and protects delicate skin at nappy changing time. Healthy skin, inspired by nature. See all benefits

    Helps calm irritation and prevent nappy rash

    An easy to apply, non-sticky barrier cream that soothes, moisturizes and protects delicate skin at nappy changing time. Healthy skin, inspired by nature. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Avent Baby bottom balm

    Helps calm irritation and prevent nappy rash

    An easy to apply, non-sticky barrier cream that soothes, moisturizes and protects delicate skin at nappy changing time. Healthy skin, inspired by nature. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Skincare

      Helps calm irritation and prevent nappy rash

      With milk proteins, chrysanthemum and calendula

      • 50ml

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • 0 - 6 months
        • 6 - 12 months

      • Design

        Tube
        Yes

      • Ingredients

        Calendula
        Yes
        Chrysanthemum
        Yes
        Milk proteins
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products