Philips Avent

Soothing baby bottom balm

SCF516/61
1 Awards
  CeraProtect strengthens skin barrier
    Philips Avent Soothing baby bottom balm

    CeraProtect strengthens skin barrier

    An easy to apply, non-sticky barrier cream that soothes, moisturizes and protects baby's delicate skin at nappy changing time. See all benefits

      CeraProtect strengthens skin barrier

      Soothes and keeps baby skin soft and rash free

      • 50ml
      CeraProtect to strengthen skin barrier for healthy skin

      CeraProtect to strengthen skin barrier for healthy skin

      CeraProtect is derived from a Nobel chemistry prize winning technology. The component and composition are closest to human skin, so it is effective in preserving moisture and strengthening skin barrier.

      The essential nourishment that delicate skin needs

      The essential nourishment that delicate skin needs

      Used through the ages to nourish, cleanse and moisturize the skin, milk proteins are rich in over 20 amino acids, nourishing vitamins and calcium that have been proven to actively help soften, moisturize and replenish the skin.

      Avocado oil to nourish

      Avocado oil to nourish

      Rich in vitamins A, D and E, and with better absorption and skin penetration compared with other oils used in skincare products, Avocado oil can effectively moisturize and nourish baby's skin.

      Calendula to soothe and repair

      Calendula to soothe and repair

      Known for its healing properties, Calendula helps to calm and restore irritated skin.

      Zinc oxide helps reduce skin irritation

      Zinc oxide helps reduce skin irritation

      By isolating skin from excretion and sweat, zinc oxide helps reduce skin irritation.

      Rigorously tested to ensure safety and mildness

      Our product is free from parabens, alcohol, fragrance and MIT*.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • 0 - 6 months
        • 6 - 12 months

      • Design

        Tube
        Yes

      • Ingredients

        Calendula
        Yes
        CeraProtect
        Yes
        Zinc oxide
        Yes
        Milk proteins
        Yes
        Avocado
        Yes

          • MIT: methylisothiazolinone