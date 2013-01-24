CeraProtect strengthens skin barrier
An easy to apply, non-sticky barrier cream that soothes, moisturizes and protects baby's delicate skin at nappy changing time. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
CeraProtect is derived from a Nobel chemistry prize winning technology. The component and composition are closest to human skin, so it is effective in preserving moisture and strengthening skin barrier.
Used through the ages to nourish, cleanse and moisturize the skin, milk proteins are rich in over 20 amino acids, nourishing vitamins and calcium that have been proven to actively help soften, moisturize and replenish the skin.
Rich in vitamins A, D and E, and with better absorption and skin penetration compared with other oils used in skincare products, Avocado oil can effectively moisturize and nourish baby's skin.
Known for its healing properties, Calendula helps to calm and restore irritated skin.
By isolating skin from excretion and sweat, zinc oxide helps reduce skin irritation.
Our product is free from parabens, alcohol, fragrance and MIT*.
