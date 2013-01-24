Home
    The Philips Avent storage system is a versatile, space saving storage system designed to grow with your baby. Use the same cup to store breast milk and baby food for your baby. It fits all Philips Avent breast pumps and nipples. See all benefits

      Philips Avent storage system for easy storage

      Cup for milk storage

      • Lids
      Leak-proof twist-on system

      Leak-proof twist-on system

      For safe storage and transport

      Perfect for ‘on-the-go’

      Perfect for ‘on-the-go’

      Ideal for storing and transporting

      Use with the Philip Avent breast milk containers

      The breast milk storage lids can be used with the Philips Avent breast milk storage containers.

      Store your baby's feed

      Store your precious breast milk or baby food in the Philips Avent breast milk storage cups. You can store food in the fridge of freezer.

      Take baby's feed to go

      Perfect for on the go. You can easily take your baby's feed when you are going out

      Technical Specifications

      • Material

        BPA free*
        Yes

      • Compact design

        Ideal for going out
        Yes
        Ideal for travel
        Yes
        Stackable
        Yes

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • 0-6 months
        • 0 - 6 months
        • 6 - 12 months

      • What is included

        Milk storage cup lid
        10 pcs

      • Functions

        No leakage
        Yes
        Twist-on lid
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

