Philips Avent

Essential Manual breast pump

SCF900/13
Avent
    Philips Avent standard manual breast pump SCF900/13 ensures simple and effective experience, to suit you and your baby's needs

    Philips Avent standard manual breast pump SCF900/13 ensures simple and effective experience, to suit you and your baby’s needs

      Simple and effective

      Ergonomically designed handle

      Ergonomically designed handle

      The handle is designed ergonomically thus less effort and easy pumping

      Optimally designed suction strength

      Optimally designed suction strength

      Suction strength is designed optimally to ensure both comfort and efficiency

      Soft silicone petal cushion

      Soft silicone petal cushion

      The soft silicone petal cushion of the Philips Avent breast pump closely attaches to the breast and gently massages the area around nipple to stimulate fast let-down

      Ideal for on the go

      Ideal for on the go

      Lightweight and portable, Ideal for on the go.

      Easy for pumping and storage

      Easy for pumping and storage. With storage lid, the pumped breast milk can be stored directly into refrigerator to keep milk fresh.

      Gentle-draw vacuum

      The gentle-draw vacuum mimics baby's suckling

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • What is included

        Bottle stand/funnel cover
        1 pcs
        Manual breast pump
        1 pcs
        Screw ring
        1 pcs
        Sealing disc for milk storage
        1 pcs

      • What is included

        Milk Container( 120ml/4oz)
        1 pcs

      • Bottle neck size

        Standard neck
        Yes

