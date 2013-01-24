Simple and effective
Philips Avent standard manual breast pump SCF900/13 ensures simple and effective experience, to suit you and your baby’s needs
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The handle is designed ergonomically thus less effort and easy pumping
Suction strength is designed optimally to ensure both comfort and efficiency
The soft silicone petal cushion of the Philips Avent breast pump closely attaches to the breast and gently massages the area around nipple to stimulate fast let-down
Lightweight and portable, Ideal for on the go.
Easy for pumping and storage. With storage lid, the pumped breast milk can be stored directly into refrigerator to keep milk fresh.
The gentle-draw vacuum mimics baby's suckling
Country of origin
What is included
What is included
Bottle neck size
