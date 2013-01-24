Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Philips Avent

Electronic breast pump

SCF902/01
Avent
1 Awards
Avent
  • Assured comfort and easy Assured comfort and easy Assured comfort and easy
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent Electronic breast pump

    SCF902/01
    1 Awards

    Assured comfort and easy

    Philips Avent standard single electric breast pump ensures comfortable and easy pumping experience, to suit you and your baby’s needs.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Avent Electronic breast pump

    Assured comfort and easy

    Philips Avent standard single electric breast pump ensures comfortable and easy pumping experience, to suit you and your baby’s needs.

    Assured comfort and easy

    Philips Avent standard single electric breast pump ensures comfortable and easy pumping experience, to suit you and your baby’s needs.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Avent Electronic breast pump

    Assured comfort and easy

    Philips Avent standard single electric breast pump ensures comfortable and easy pumping experience, to suit you and your baby’s needs.

    Similar products

    See all Breast pumps

      Assured comfort and easy

      Comfortable and easy beast pump experience

      A simple user interface with 5 settings

      A simple user interface with 5 settings

      It starts from the first setting of gentle stimulation and increases gradually, to let you select one level that is most comfortable. The user interface with the specifically designed pause button is intuitive and easy to use

      Optimally designed suction level

      Optimally designed suction level

      Optimally designed suction level is gentle to the breast and helps you quickly express milk until the breast is empty. The design separates milk flow from air flow, ensuring milk hygiene and making cleaning easier.

      No intrusive sound when pumping at home or out

      No intrusive sound when pumping at home or out

      No intrusive sound when pumping at home or out

      Soft silicone petal cushion

      Soft silicone petal cushion

      The soft silicone petal cushion of the Philips Avent breast pump closely attaches to the breast and gently massages the area around nipple to stimulate fast let-down

      Easy to be carried around

      Easy to be carried around

      Small and lightweight pump, can be put on a table or hung up during usage. Also use on the go with 4 AA batteries (not included). A pouch and a sling are provided

      The gentle-draw vacuum mimic baby's suckling

      The gentle-draw vacuum mimic baby's suckling

      Technical Specifications

      • Material

        BPA free*
        Yes

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0 - 6 months

      • What is included

        Extra soft newborn flow nipple
        1 pcs
        Bottle stand/funnel cover
        2 pcs
        Sealing disc for milk storage
        1 pcs

      • What is included

        Milk Container( 120ml/4oz)
        1 pcs
        Spare diaphragm
        1 pcs
        Base unit incl. tubing
        1 pcs
        Dormal Cap & Screw Ring
        1 pcs
        Breast pump body
        1 pcs

      • Bottle neck size

        Standard neck
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products