Philips Avent

Essential Single breast pump

SCF902/12
Avent
Avent
  Quiet and effective
    Philips Avent Essential Single breast pump

    SCF902/12
    Quiet and effective

    Philips Avent standard single electric breast pump ensures quiet and effective pumping experience, to suit you and your baby’s needs. See all benefits

    Quiet and effective

      Quiet and effective

      • Electronic/manual

      The gentle-draw vacuum mimic baby's suckling

      The gentle-draw vacuum mimic baby's suckling

      Technical Specifications

      • Material

        BPA free*
        Yes

      • What is included

        Free manual diaphragm
        1 pcs
        Free handle
        1 pcs

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0 - 6 months

      • What is included

        Bottle stand/funnel cover
        2 pcs
        Extra soft newborn flow nipple
        1 pcs
        Sealing disc for milk storage
        1 pcs

      • What is included

        Spare diaphragm
        1 pcs
        Milk Container( 120ml/4oz)
        1 pcs
        Breast pump body
        1 pcs
        Base unit incl. tubing
        1 pcs
        Dormal Cap & Screw Ring
        1 pcs

      • Bottle neck size

        Standard neck
        Yes

