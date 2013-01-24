Compact and effective
Philips Avent Natural Mini single electric breast pump provides compact and effective expression anywhere and anytime. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
2 stimulation modes help massage the breast and stimulate let-down. 4 expression modes offer optimised suction level to effectively express milk until the breast is empty.
Palm size motor without compromising efficiency, for convenient expression on-the-go when needed.
Power plug or battery operated (4 x AA, not included) for convenient milk expression on the go when needed.
The pump is designed to easily switch from single EBP to manual usage with free handle included. This way you can always express in the way that you want to
The pump is designed for safe expression and to avoid milk backflow into tube. Safe material, 0% BPA*.
What is included
Country of origin
Development stages
Bottle neck size
SCF258/02
SCF618/10
SCF254/61
SCF254/24
SCF603/50
SCF254/13
SCF603/25