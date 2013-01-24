Home
    Philips Avent Natural Single breast pump

    Philips Avent Natural Mini single electric breast pump provides compact and effective expression anywhere and anytime.

    Philips Avent Natural Mini single electric breast pump provides compact and effective expression anywhere and anytime. See all benefits

    Philips Avent Natural Mini single electric breast pump provides compact and effective expression anywhere and anytime. See all benefits

    Philips Avent Natural Mini single electric breast pump provides compact and effective expression anywhere and anytime. See all benefits

      • Electronic/manual
      2 stimulation and 4 expression modes offers flexibility

      2 stimulation and 4 expression modes offers flexibility

      2 stimulation modes help massage the breast and stimulate let-down. 4 expression modes offer optimised suction level to effectively express milk until the breast is empty.

      Compact and lightweight design perfect for on-the-go

      Compact and lightweight design perfect for on-the-go

      Palm size motor without compromising efficiency, for convenient expression on-the-go when needed.

      External detachable battery box on-the-go when needed

      External detachable battery box on-the-go when needed

      Power plug or battery operated (4 x AA, not included) for convenient milk expression on the go when needed.

      Manual handle to easily switch from single EBP to manual use

      Manual handle to easily switch from single EBP to manual use

      The pump is designed to easily switch from single EBP to manual usage with free handle included. This way you can always express in the way that you want to

      Designed to avoid milk backflow into tube

      Designed to avoid milk backflow into tube

      The pump is designed for safe expression and to avoid milk backflow into tube. Safe material, 0% BPA*.

      Technical Specifications

      • What is included

        Manual diaphragm with stem
        1 pcs
        Natural smooth bottle
        120ml/4oz
        Petal cushion
        1 pcs
        Detachable battery box
        1 pcs
        Manual handle
        1 pcs

      • Country of origin

        China
        Pump body
        Indonesia
        Bottle and teat

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0 - 6 months

      • What is included

        Bottle stand/funnel cover
        1 pcs
        Sealing disc for milk storage
        1 pcs
        Extra soft Newborn Flow nipple
        1 pcs

      • What is included

        Dormal Cap & Screw Ring
        1 pcs
        Base unit incl. tubing
        1 pcs
        Breast pump body
        1 pcs

      • Bottle neck size

        Wide neck
        Yes

            • 0% BPA, only associated with the bottle, and other parts that come into contact with breast milk, following EU regulation, 10/2011.