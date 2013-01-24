Home
Philips Avent

2-in-1 electric steam sterilizer

SCF922/01
Avent
Avent
  • Compact, effective sterilization Compact, effective sterilization Compact, effective sterilization
    Philips Avent 2-in-1 electric steam sterilizer

    SCF922/01
      Compact, effective sterilization

      Space saving design

      • Kills 99.9% of harmful germs
      • Sterilizes in 10 minutes
      • Fits 5 Philips Avent bottles
      • Space saving 2-in-1 design
      2-in-1 sterilizer design

      Efficiently sterilize your bottles and accessories, by putting teats, caps and soothers in the included small basket. The sterilizer also has a slender design that won't take up much space.

      Sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened

      The sterilizer will keep its contents - baby bottles, breast pumps etc - sterile for up to 24 hours if the lid is unopened.

      Fast cycle and auto shut off function

      The sterilizing cycle lasts approximately 10 minutes, after which it switches off automatically.

      Spacious design

      The sterilizer has a compact design yet cleverly fits up to 5 Philips Avent baby bottles at once.

      Clever multi-function lid design

      The sterilizer's lid has been cleverly designed so that it can be hung on the side of the sterilizer after use or used to take out and stand the baby bottles and other products on.

      Sterilizes various bottles, breast pumps & accessories

      The sterilizer is suitable for use with both standard neck and wide neck baby bottles. It also fits other baby products like  breast pumps and accessories.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Safety Classification
        Class 1
        Voltage
        50-60Hz
        Power consumption
        550 W
        Sterilization time
        10 minutes

      • What is included

        Electric steam sterilizer
        1 piece

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0 - 6 months

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight
        1.5 kg
        Dimensions
        260x308x180 mm

      • Material

        Polypropylene
        Yes

      • Compatibility

        Philips-Avent range compatible
        Yes

      • Power

        Voltage
        220-240 V

