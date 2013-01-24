Home
Relaxing baby shampoo

SCF980/12
Avent
  Blended with caring botanicals for healthy hair
    Philips Avent Relaxing baby shampoo

    SCF980/12
    Blended with caring botanicals for healthy hair

    Gently hydrating, this hair wash cleanses hair, balances skin and replenishes moisture. See all benefits

    Blended with caring botanicals for healthy hair

    Gently hydrating, this hair wash cleanses hair, balances skin and replenishes moisture. See all benefits

      Blended with caring botanicals for healthy hair

      Cleanses and calms scalp and hair

      • 200ml
      Natural Aloe Vera helps to keep scalp & hair irritation-free

      Natural Aloe Vera helps to keep scalp & hair irritation-free

      The natural Aloe Vera extract helps to regulate and keep the scalp and hair of your baby healthy and irritaion-free.

      Rigorously tested to ensure safety and mildness

      Our product is free from parabens, alcohol and soap.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • 0 - 6 months
        • 6 - 12 months

      • Design

        Bottle
        Yes

      • Ingredients

        Aloe vera
        Yes

