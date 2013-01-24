Home
Extra mild body wash

SCF981/03
Avent
    Due to baby's immature immunity system, their fragile skin cannot stand products with many chemical. Avent skincare products developed with friendly formula , balanced PH value and natural extracts, can assure baby 's skin highly cared. See all benefits

    Safe and skin friendly

    Due to baby's immature immunity system, their fragile skin cannot stand products with many chemical. Avent skincare products developed with friendly formula , balanced PH value and natural extracts, can assure baby 's skin highly cared. See all benefits

      Safe and skin friendly

      Naturally clean dirt and protect baby’s skin

      • 380ml
      Helps long moisturizing for baby's skin health

      Helps long moisturizing for baby's skin health

      Helps long moisturizing for baby's skin health

      Balanced PH value native to BB skin

      Balanced PH value native to BB skin

      Helps hold the moisture to enhance immunity for healthy

      Helps hold the moisture to enhance immunity for healthy result

      No Paraben, tested via microbe

      No Paraben, tested via microbe

      Safe preservative and low irritation

      Safe preservative and low irritation to ensure a safe formulation

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        0 - 6 months

