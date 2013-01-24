Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Philips Avent

Comforting baby body wash

SCF981/12
Avent
1 Awards
Avent
  • Blended with caring botanicals for healthy skin Blended with caring botanicals for healthy skin Blended with caring botanicals for healthy skin
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent Comforting baby body wash

    SCF981/12
    1 Awards

    Blended with caring botanicals for healthy skin

    Mild yet restorative, this body & bath wash with aloe vera, gently cleanses skin and replenishes moisture. See all benefits

    Philips Avent Comforting baby body wash

    Blended with caring botanicals for healthy skin

    Mild yet restorative, this body & bath wash with aloe vera, gently cleanses skin and replenishes moisture. See all benefits

    Blended with caring botanicals for healthy skin

    Mild yet restorative, this body & bath wash with aloe vera, gently cleanses skin and replenishes moisture. See all benefits

    Philips Avent Comforting baby body wash

    Blended with caring botanicals for healthy skin

    Mild yet restorative, this body & bath wash with aloe vera, gently cleanses skin and replenishes moisture. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Skincare

      Blended with caring botanicals for healthy skin

      Soothes & re-balances, skin, replenishing moisture

      • 200ml
      Natural Aloe Vera extract to moisturize

      Natural Aloe Vera extract to moisturize

      The natural Aloe Vera extract will effectively moisturize baby's delicate skin.

      Rigorously tested to ensure safety and mildness

      Our product is free from parabens, alcohol, soap and silicone oils

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • 0 - 6 months
        • 6 - 12 months

      • Design

        Bottle
        Yes

      • Ingredients

        Aloe vera
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products