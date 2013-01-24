Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Philips Avent

Baby face and hand moisturizing wipes

SCF985/11
Avent
1 Awards
Avent
  • Leaves delicate skin clean and soft, naturally Leaves delicate skin clean and soft, naturally Leaves delicate skin clean and soft, naturally
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent Baby face and hand moisturizing wipes

    SCF985/11
    1 Awards

    Leaves delicate skin clean and soft, naturally

    Specially designed for delicate faces and hands, these wipes combine natural botanical extracts of aloe vera and honeysuckle to gently cleanse and moisturize delicate skin. Healthy skin, inspired by nature. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Avent Baby face and hand moisturizing wipes

    Leaves delicate skin clean and soft, naturally

    Specially designed for delicate faces and hands, these wipes combine natural botanical extracts of aloe vera and honeysuckle to gently cleanse and moisturize delicate skin. Healthy skin, inspired by nature. See all benefits

    Leaves delicate skin clean and soft, naturally

    Specially designed for delicate faces and hands, these wipes combine natural botanical extracts of aloe vera and honeysuckle to gently cleanse and moisturize delicate skin. Healthy skin, inspired by nature. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Avent Baby face and hand moisturizing wipes

    Leaves delicate skin clean and soft, naturally

    Specially designed for delicate faces and hands, these wipes combine natural botanical extracts of aloe vera and honeysuckle to gently cleanse and moisturize delicate skin. Healthy skin, inspired by nature. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Skincare

      Leaves delicate skin clean and soft, naturally

      With aloe vera and honeysuckle extract

      • 25pcs

      Technical Specifications

      • Dimensions & Weight

        Volume
        25pcs

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • 0 - 6 months
        • 6 - 12 months

      • Ingredients

        Aloe vera
        Yes
        Honeysuckle
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • MIT: methylisothiazolinone