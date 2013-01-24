Leaves delicate skin clean and soft, naturally
Specially designed for delicate faces and hands, these wipes combine natural botanical extracts of aloe vera and honeysuckle to gently cleanse and moisturize delicate skin. Healthy skin, inspired by nature. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Leaves delicate skin clean and soft, naturally
Specially designed for delicate faces and hands, these wipes combine natural botanical extracts of aloe vera and honeysuckle to gently cleanse and moisturize delicate skin. Healthy skin, inspired by nature. See all benefits
Leaves delicate skin clean and soft, naturally
Specially designed for delicate faces and hands, these wipes combine natural botanical extracts of aloe vera and honeysuckle to gently cleanse and moisturize delicate skin. Healthy skin, inspired by nature. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Leaves delicate skin clean and soft, naturally
Specially designed for delicate faces and hands, these wipes combine natural botanical extracts of aloe vera and honeysuckle to gently cleanse and moisturize delicate skin. Healthy skin, inspired by nature. See all benefits
Dimensions & Weight
Country of origin
Development stages
Ingredients