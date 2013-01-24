Home
Baby soft and gentle wipes

SCF986/22
1 Awards
    Helps calm irritation, refresh and moisturize skin

    Gentle and effective, these baby skincare wipes combine natural botanical extracts of aloe vera and lithospermum to soothe and moisturize irritated skin, helping to relieve soreness and refresh the skin. Healthy skin, inspired by nature. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

      With aloe vera and lithospermum extract

      • 80pcs
      Rich aloe vera moisturizes and protects delicate skin

      Rich aloe vera moisturizes and protects delicate skin

      Avent baby skincare wipes have been specially created using aloe vera, rich in over 20 vitamins and minerals, that work together to help keep baby's skin moisturized and supple.

      Technical Specifications

      • Dimensions & Weight

        Volume
        80pcs

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • 0 - 6 months
        • 6 - 12 months

      • Ingredients

        Lithospermum
        Yes
        Aloe vera
        Yes

          • MIT: methylisothiazolinone