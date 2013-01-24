Home
Baby bamboo soft wipes

SCF998/12
    Philips Avent Baby bamboo soft wipes

    SCF998/12
    Cleanses and soothes delicate skin, naturally

    Combining natural bamboo with soft spun lace, these baby wipes are amazingly strong yet gentle on the skin. Aloe vera blended with botanical extracts helps to ensure baby's skin is clean, moisturized and irritation free, naturally.

    Combining natural bamboo with soft spun lace, these baby wipes are amazingly strong yet gentle on the skin. Aloe vera blended with botanical extracts helps to ensure baby's skin is clean, moisturized and irritation free, naturally.

    Combining natural bamboo with soft spun lace, these baby wipes are amazingly strong yet gentle on the skin. Aloe vera blended with botanical extracts helps to ensure baby's skin is clean, moisturized and irritation free, naturally.

    Combining natural bamboo with soft spun lace, these baby wipes are amazingly strong yet gentle on the skin. Aloe vera blended with botanical extracts helps to ensure baby's skin is clean, moisturized and irritation free, naturally.

      Cleanses and soothes delicate skin, naturally

      With aloe vera, honeysuckle and lithospermum

      • 80pcs

      Technical Specifications

      • Dimensions & Weight

        Volume
        80pcs

      • Country of origin

        China
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stage
        • 0 - 6 months
        • 6 - 12 months

      • Ingredients

        Honeysuckle
        Yes
        Lithospermum
        Yes
        Aloe vera
        Yes

          • MIT: methylisothiazolinone