Exquisite coffee, easily crafted to your taste
Explore the world of coffee through common recipes such as Espresso and Cappuccino or through specialty coffee drinks like Americano or Espresso Macchiato See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Exquisite coffee, easily crafted to your taste
Explore the world of coffee through common recipes such as Espresso and Cappuccino or through specialty coffee drinks like Americano or Espresso Macchiato See all benefits
Exquisite coffee, easily crafted to your taste
Explore the world of coffee through common recipes such as Espresso and Cappuccino or through specialty coffee drinks like Americano or Espresso Macchiato See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Exquisite coffee, easily crafted to your taste
Explore the world of coffee through common recipes such as Espresso and Cappuccino or through specialty coffee drinks like Americano or Espresso Macchiato See all benefits
Our grinders are made of high-tech ceramic: exceptionally hard and precise. Fresh beans are gently ground, without risk of overheating: extracting all the best flavors and aroma, delivering a superior coffee taste for at least 20,000 cups.
Saeco technology allows you to extract the best flavors from your favorite coffee beans for intense and authentic aroma and taste (roasted, chocolaty, nutty, fruity, flowery, spicy)
Flawless coffee calls for perfect temperatures. Our high performance Thermoblock is made with light aluminum and a stainless steel body, which heats up to the optimal temperatures, fast
AquaClean is our patented water filter, designed to improve the quality of your coffee by purifying water. It also prevents scale buildup in the water circuit of your coffee machine: make up to 5000* cups without descaling by replacing the filter regularly.
LattePerfetto technology, reduces the size of milk froth pores and produces dense milk foam with fine texture for your milk based coffees. The precise geometry of the frothing system ensures ideal temperature and outstanding foam to milk ratio.
Removable brewing unit guarantees visual hygiene reassurance. Alternatively, Saeco brewing unit offers automatic cleaning with our specialized cleaning tablets.
To provide a good hygiene, the machine offers a quick milk clean function: after beverage preparation, the milk spout is cleaned with hot water.
Explore the world of coffee from familiar recipes such as Espresso and Cappuccino as well as specialty coffee drinks like Americano or Espresso Macchiato.
The easiest way to store all recipes based on your personal taste preference
One-touch access to 7 coffee recipes and user profiles for seamless experience. Craft your coffee the way you prefer by customizing volume, temperature, taste or strength and more.
Prepare and enjoy single or double servings of different coffee drinks with one touch.
Variety
Technical specifications
General specifications
Design
Customization
Other features