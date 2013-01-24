Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

3000 Series

Bagged vacuum cleaner

XD3112/09
1 Awards
  • Captures and locks 99.9%* of dust and allergens Captures and locks 99.9%* of dust and allergens Captures and locks 99.9%* of dust and allergens
    -{discount-value}

    3000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner

    XD3112/09
    1 Awards

    Captures and locks 99.9%* of dust and allergens

    With the new Philips Performer Compact vacuum cleaner, compact design meets king-size performance. Enjoy thorough cleaning throughout your home thanks to AirflowMax technology and our TriActive nozzle which features 3 cleaning actions in 1. See all benefits

    3000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner

    Captures and locks 99.9%* of dust and allergens

    With the new Philips Performer Compact vacuum cleaner, compact design meets king-size performance. Enjoy thorough cleaning throughout your home thanks to AirflowMax technology and our TriActive nozzle which features 3 cleaning actions in 1. See all benefits

    Captures and locks 99.9%* of dust and allergens

    With the new Philips Performer Compact vacuum cleaner, compact design meets king-size performance. Enjoy thorough cleaning throughout your home thanks to AirflowMax technology and our TriActive nozzle which features 3 cleaning actions in 1. See all benefits

    3000 Series Bagged vacuum cleaner

    Captures and locks 99.9%* of dust and allergens

    With the new Philips Performer Compact vacuum cleaner, compact design meets king-size performance. Enjoy thorough cleaning throughout your home thanks to AirflowMax technology and our TriActive nozzle which features 3 cleaning actions in 1. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Bag vacuum cleaner

      Captures and locks 99.9%* of dust and allergens

      in a compact and lightweight design

      • 99.9% dust pick-up *
      • 900W
      • Allergy filter
      Revolutionary AirflowMax technology for strong suction power

      Revolutionary AirflowMax technology for strong suction power

      Uniquely designed dust chamber maximizes capacity and airflow with a non-clogging dustbag, that enables strong suction power right up until the dustbag is full.

      900W motor for high suction power

      900W motor for high suction power

      High-efficiency 900W motor delivers high suction power for thorough cleaning results.

      99.9% dust pick-up* to deliver thorough cleaning results

      99.9% dust pick-up* to deliver thorough cleaning results

      TriActive nozzle and high suction power ensure you can vacuum 99.9% of fine dust*.

      Compact and lightweight for easy carrying

      Compact and lightweight for easy carrying

      Compact and lightweight design ensure both storing and carrying the vacuum is easy.

      Long 9-meter reach goes further without unplugging

      Long 9-meter reach goes further without unplugging

      9-meter reach from plug to nozzle allows longer use without unplugging.

      Allergy H13 filter system captures &gt;99.9% of fine dust

      Allergy H13 filter system captures >99.9% of fine dust

      Allergy H13 filter system catches >99.9% of fine dust particles - including pollen, pet hair and dustmites - ideal for allergy sufferers. Filtration level is equivalent to HEPA 13**.

      Certified allergy friendly by ECARF.

      Certified allergy friendly by ECARF.

      Certified allergy friendly by ECARF.

      Soft brush integrated into handle, always ready to use

      Soft brush integrated into handle, always ready to use

      Dusting brush tool is built into the handle so it's always ready to use on furniture, flat surfaces and upholstery.

      TriActive nozzle for 3-way thorough cleaning action

      TriActive nozzle for 3-way thorough cleaning action

      TriActive nozzle utilizes 3 cleaning actions in one go. The specially designed soleplate removes dust from deep within carpets, while the large front opening sucks up big bits. Air channels on both sides of the nozzle pick up any dust and dirt alongside walls or furniture.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        400 x 282 x 251 mm
        Weight of product
        4.6 kg

      • Usability

        Carrying handle
        Front
        Tube coupling
        ActiveLock
        Action radius
        9 m
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Cord length
        6 m
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        3 L
        Dust bag type
        s-bag Classic Long Performance
        Exhaust filter
        Allergy filter
        Motor filter
        1 layer foam filter

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Integrated brush
        Standard nozzle
        TriActive nozzle

      • Design

        Color
        Deep Black

      • Performance

        Input power (max)
        900 W
        Vacuum (max)
        22 kPa
        Input power (IEC)
        899 W
        Sound power level
        79 dB

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • dust pick-up on hard floors (IEC62885-2). Filtration performance is tested in accordance with DIN EN 60312/11/2008.
          • *Filtration levels are tested according EN60312-1-2017 and are equivalent to HEPA 13.