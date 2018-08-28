Please note that your MyPhilips Account may be used for various other services. When you choose to delete your MyPhilips Account, we will also delete all data associated with that account, including data collected through Philips mobile apps. After receiving your confirmation, we will start working on your request.



Please note that prior to fulfilling your request, Philips may require you to verify/validate your identity. We will try to respond in your local language. However, sometimes this may not be possible and the response may be in English. Philips respects your privacy and will process your personal data strictly for the purpose of handling your privacy-related questions/feedback.