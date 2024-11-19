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Investor Relations

At Philips, we aim to deliver superior, long-term value to our customers and shareholders, while acting responsibly towards our planet and society, in partnership with our stakeholders.

Investment case

Investor Relations

At Philips, we aim to deliver superior, long-term value to our customers and shareholders, while acting responsibly towards our planet and society, in partnership with our stakeholders.

Philips results

July 28
Second quarter 2026 results publication 

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Replay of the webcast

Philips Capital Markets Day 2026  

 

Our Capital Markets Day took place on Tuesday, 10 February 2026.

 

This event marks the culmination of the three‑year plan we introduced in 2023 and provides an opportunity to reflect on the progress we have made. We also share our 2026–2028 plan and discuss our strategy and priorities for the next phase of Philips’ journey.

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Financial information

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Latest Consensus (28.0KB)
SEC filings
IR kit (38.32MB)
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Events


Upcoming events, conferences, and publications

Events calendar
Show and Tell
Capital Markets Day
Shareholder meetings

Stock


Listing information, stock quote and chart, dividends, share repurchases and analyst coverage

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Debt


Debt structure, bonds, ESG Framework, Euro Medium-Term Note (EMTN), Standby facility, credit rating

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Our strategy


As a focused leader in health technology, we are determined to build upon our rich heritage by touching billions of lives each year with our innovative technology solutions.

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Environmental, Social & Governance


As a purpose-driven company, we have adopted a fully integrated approach to doing business responsibly and sustainably.

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Respironics Field Action


We remain fully committed to implementing the necessary corrective actions for patients affected by the component quality issue in certain sleep and respiratory care devices.

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In the know with Philips IR


Discover the latest trends in health tech and find out how our innovations and solutions are helping patients, clinicians and hospitals.

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Press releases


Read all about the latest developments at Philips.

Check out our press releases or read our regulatory news

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Investor Relations updates
Press releases

Contact Investor Relations

Durga Doraisamy

Durga Doraisamy

Head of Investor Relations

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alexandra von maltzan

Dorin Danu

Investor Relations Director

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shav sharipov

Shav Sharipov 

Investor Relations Director

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Philips Investor ESG

Frederika Yohana

Investor Relations Manager - ESG

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Monique van der Heiden

Monique van der Heiden

Corporate Access Manager

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For any other matters not directly related to Investor Relations, please visit our company contacts page.

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© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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