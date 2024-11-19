Our Capital Markets Day took place on Tuesday, 10 February 2026. This event marks the culmination of the three‑year plan we introduced in 2023 and provides an opportunity to reflect on the progress we have made. We also share our 2026–2028 plan and discuss our strategy and priorities for the next phase of Philips’ journey.
Our Capital Markets Day took place on Tuesday, 10 February 2026.
This event marks the culmination of the three‑year plan we introduced in 2023 and provides an opportunity to reflect on the progress we have made. We also share our 2026–2028 plan and discuss our strategy and priorities for the next phase of Philips’ journey.
Upcoming events, conferences, and publications
Listing information, stock quote and chart, dividends, share repurchases and analyst coverage
Debt structure, bonds, ESG Framework, Euro Medium-Term Note (EMTN), Standby facility, credit rating
As a purpose-driven company, we have adopted a fully integrated approach to doing business responsibly and sustainably.
We remain fully committed to implementing the necessary corrective actions for patients affected by the component quality issue in certain sleep and respiratory care devices.
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Durga Doraisamy Head of Investor Relations
Durga Doraisamy
Head of Investor Relations
Dorin Danu Investor Relations Director
Dorin Danu
Investor Relations Director
Shav Sharipov Investor Relations Director
Shav Sharipov
Investor Relations Director
Frederika Yohana Investor Relations Manager - ESG
Frederika Yohana
Investor Relations Manager - ESG
Monique van der Heiden Corporate Access Manager
Monique van der Heiden
Corporate Access Manager
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