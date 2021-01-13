Corporate governance

Royal Philips has a two-tier board structure consisting of a Board of Management and a Supervisory Board, each of which is accountable to the General Meeting of Shareholders for the fulfillment of its respective duties. The company is governed by Dutch corporate and securities laws, its Articles of Association, and the Rules of Procedure of the Board of Management and the Executive Committee and of the Supervisory Board respectively. Its corporate governance framework is also based on the Dutch Corporate Governance Code and US laws and regulations applicable to Foreign Private Issuers. Additionally, the Board of Management has implemented the Philips General Business Principles and underlying policies, as well as separate codes of ethics that apply to employees working in specific areas of our business, i.e. the Financial Code of Ethics and the Procurement Code of Ethics.

To gain a better understanding of the company’s corporate governance, including the responsibilities of the Board of Management, the Executive Committee and the Supervisory Board (and its committees) and the internal regulations and procedures governing their functioning, please refer to Corporate governance chapter of the company’s Annual Report and to the documents below.