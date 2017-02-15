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We're a health technology company improving people's health and well-being through meaningful innovation

We're a health technology company improving people's health and well-being through meaningful innovation

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How is AI impacting healthcare today, and what comes next?


Learn new insights from patients and healthcare professionals in the 2026 Future Health Index - Global report.

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Health Systems

Advancing patient-centered care delivery

 

Discover a C-Suite perspective on working with Philips as a trusted partner to create a new paradigm in healthcare provision for patients in Indonesia.

Personal health

Oral care that always gets you


Discover how our most advanced electric toothbrush does the thinking for you

Together, we make life better

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Innovation

 

Our customers’ needs are at the heart of our innovation drive
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Environmental, Social and Governance

 

We are committed to doing business responsibly and
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Our history

 

We have a heritage of people-focused innovation that stretches back over 130 years
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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