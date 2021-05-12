Philips supports the principle of Individual Producer Responsibility (IPR) as introduced in article 12.3 of the WEEE Directive. We therefore actively cooperate with our industry partners, the recycling community and other stakeholders to further develop these systems and their supporting financial mechanisms to create the boundary conditions to make IPR work. We see a transition to a Circular Economy as a practical way to implement the Individual Producer Responsibility principle in reality.

Philips supports the setup of recycling infrastructures together with industry partners, where we share a common strategy: creating sustainable financing schemes which guarantee the effective and environmentally sound collection and recycling of WEEE. This approach has proven to be successful in reducing environmental impact, minimizing the costs to society of these activities, raising consumer awareness, and increasing effectiveness of recycling.