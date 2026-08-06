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People- and patient-centric ​​innovation for maximum impact​​

Philips has been improving people’s health and well-being through meaningful innovation for over 130 years. Our impact has always been driven by innovation, design and sustainability. ​​​Now, we are in a unique position to help healthcare overcome some of its biggest challenges ever.​​​ Health systems all over the world are under tremendous pressure. ​​​​We want to give care providers more time to focus on what matters most – the patient. 
 
We focus on innovations in monitoring, interventional, imaging, clinical informatics and personal health. By maximizing our innovation impact, we can offer better care for more people.

Start with the patient or consumer


Innovation at Philips starts with identifying real needs and then work backwards from those needs, so our innovations are truly people- and patient-centric. 

Work together with the physician


We work together with clinicians to co-create solutions that fit real clinical workflows through long-term partnerships. 

Focus on impact


We maximize the impact of our innovations by focusing on the ones that have the potential to scale and benefit as many people as possible, so we can help deliver better care for more people.

Learn more about our innovation impact

Ultrasound AI solutions​​


From image acquisition to analysis, our ultrasound AI solutions integrate into clinical workflows and augment user skills. Clinicians stay in control of the ultimate decision.

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Radiology Operations Command Center​


​Radiology departments can do more with less by connecting experts with technologists and providing cross-training.

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BlueSeal magnet​


Philips BlueSeal makes helium-free MR operations the new reality, addressing helium scarcity while securing the future for all MR patients.
 

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Turning possibilities into great innovations

~9% of sales


invested in R&D
in 2025

~50%

software/data science focus in R&D in 2025

50,500

patent rights

#1 company

for MedTech patent filings
with European Patent Office in 2025

Clarivate Top
100 Global Innovator ™

13th year in a row

~9% of sales

invested in R&D
in 2025

~50%

software/data science focus in R&D in 2025

#1 company

for MedTech patent filings with European Patent Office in 2025

50,500

patent rights

Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovator ™

13th year in a row

Philips Intellectual Property & Standards


Supporting innovation and new business opportunities by offering access to Philips IP, know-how, technologies and brand licenses.

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Innovation news and insights

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© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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