We want our supply chain to be economically, environmentally and socially sustainable. We take a systematic approach to driving social impact and reducing the environmental footprint of our supply chain.
Transparency and engagement with customers, governments, NGOs, suppliers, employees and investors help us identify risks, spot opportunities and refine our supplier sustainability strategy, which we translate into programs that improve social and environmental performance.
We run strategic programs that help our suppliers improve their sustainability performance and support our ambition to create a sustainable business value. These programs cover Beyond Auditing assessments, responsible sourcing of minerals, substances management, and decarbonizing the supply chain, as well as initiatives to strengthen working conditions and responsible sourcing practices.
We’re committed to responsible sourcing, ensuring that minerals in our products don’t contribute to conflict or human rights abuses.
We work with suppliers to increase transparency, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and drive continuous environmental improvement across the Philips supply chain.
We expect our suppliers to take responsibility for continuous improvement, as we work together to advance health, safety, fair treatment and environmental stewardship across the Philips supply chain.
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