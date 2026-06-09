Search terms

Supplier sustainability

Building a responsible supply chain


We want our supply chain to be economically, environmentally and socially sustainable. We take a systematic approach to driving social impact and reducing the environmental footprint of our supply chain.

Our approach


Transparency and engagement with customers, governments, NGOs, suppliers, employees and investors help us identify risks, spot opportunities and refine our supplier sustainability strategy, which we translate into programs that improve social and environmental performance.

Core values

Our programs


We run strategic programs that help our suppliers improve their sustainability performance and support our ambition to create a sustainable business value. These programs cover Beyond Auditing assessments, responsible sourcing of minerals, substances management, and decarbonizing the supply chain, as well as initiatives to strengthen working conditions and responsible sourcing practices.

Human rights and responsible sourcing


We’re committed to responsible sourcing, ensuring that minerals in our products don’t contribute to conflict or human rights abuses.

Responsible sourcing
Human rights

Decarbonizing our supply chain


We work with suppliers to increase transparency, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and drive continuous environmental improvement across the Philips supply chain.

Reduce emissions

Beyond auditing


We expect our suppliers to take responsibility for continuous improvement, as we work together to advance health, safety, fair treatment and environmental stewardship across the Philips supply chain.

Supplier assessments

Our policies

 
Building on our company‑wide sustainability strategy, our policies set out Philips’ position on topics that are material to the sustainability performance of our supply chain. For a full understanding of the associated requirements, suppliers can download the respective policies     ​

Sustainability news and insights

Related pages

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.