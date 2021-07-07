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We do business based on our General Conditions of Purchase

Philips General Conditions of Purchase


Download below the Philips General Conditions of Purchase for both Indirect Materials & Services and Bill of Materials purchases

Global version (448.0KB)

For ordering entities located in the following countries/regions, a translated and/or localized version with country/region-specific deviations will apply. If the ordering entity is not located in one of the following countries/regions, the global version of the Philips General Conditions of Purchase (as mentioned above) shall apply.

APAC

English version (371.0KB)

Australia

English version (371.0KB)

Austria

English version (376.0KB)
German translation (375.0KB)

Canada

English version (371.0KB)
French translation (397.0KB)

France

French translation (350.0KB)

Germany

English version (384.0KB)
German translation (384.0KB)

Greater China (China, Hong Kong, Taiwan)

English version (371.0KB)
Simplified Chinese translation (490.0KB)
Traditional Chinese translation (333.0KB)

Iberia

Spanish translation (298.0KB)
Portugues translation (288.0KB)

India

English version (371.0KB)

Italy

Italian translation (448.0KB)

Japan

Japanese translation (551.0KB)

Ukraine

English version (371.0KB)
Ukrainian translation (371.0KB)

United Kingdom

English version (371.0KB)

United States of America

English version (371.0KB)

Note that the English versions of the General Conditions of Purchase are the authentic authorized versions. For more information, please contact your local Philips supply management representative.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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