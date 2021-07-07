Download below the Philips General Conditions of Purchase for both Indirect Materials & Services and Bill of Materials purchases
For ordering entities located in the following countries/regions, a translated and/or localized version with country/region-specific deviations will apply. If the ordering entity is not located in one of the following countries/regions, the global version of the Philips General Conditions of Purchase (as mentioned above) shall apply.
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APAC
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Australia
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Austria
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Canada
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France
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Germany
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Greater China (China, Hong Kong, Taiwan)
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Iberia
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India
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Italy
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Japan
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Ukraine
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United Kingdom
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United States of America
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Note that the English versions of the General Conditions of Purchase are the authentic authorized versions. For more information, please contact your local Philips supply management representative.
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