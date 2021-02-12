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Debt structure


The debt of Royal Philips consists of bonds (USD and EUR), forward contracts, leases (finance and operating) and bank borrowings. Next to that, Philips has a EUR 1 billion committed revolving credit facility which will expire in March 2029. The facility can be used for general group purposes, such as a backstop of its Commercial Paper Program.
 

The Commercial Paper Program amounts to USD 2.5 billion, under which Philips can issue commercial paper up to 364 days in tenor, both in the US and in Europe, in any major freely convertible currency. As per end of Q2 2026, there is no commercial paper outstanding under the program.
 

The total net debt of Philips per June 30, 2026 is EUR 5.7 billion. The long-term debt has maturities up to 2042 and an average tenor of 6.0 years. The graph below shows the debt maturity profile, per end of June 2026:

Debt maturity profile - long term debt - short term debt unutilized standby and other committed facilities forward share repurchases

1. Excluding long-term operating leases 2. Short-term debt includes local credit facilities that are being rolled forward on a continuous basis 3. Based on long-term debt only

Net debt: Group equity

(in billions of EUR unless otherwise stated)

Net debt group equity

The Net debt: Group equity ratio provides insight in the financial strength of Philips. This measure is used by Philips management and investment analysts to evaluate financial strength and funding requirements.

Contact Investor Relations

Durga Doraisamy

Durga Doraisamy

Head of Investor Relations

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Dorin Danu

Dorin Danu

Investor Relations Director

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shav sharipov

Shav Sharipov 

Investor Relations Director

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Philips ESG INvestor

Frederika Yohana

Investor Relations Manager - ESG

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Monique van der Heiden

Monique van der Heiden

Corporate Access Manager

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For any other matters not directly related to Investor Relations, please visit our company contacts page.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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