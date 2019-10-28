On January 29, 2020, Royal Philips announced that it will repurchase up to 6 million shares to cover certain of its obligations arising from its long-term incentive and employee stock purchase plans. To this end, Philips intends to enter into a number of forward transactions with several financial institutions. Please see below an overview of the details of all transactions entered into:

Transaction date Number of shares Settlement Amount Settlement Date January 31, 2020 750,000 EUR 30,622,200 October 18, 2021 750,000 EUR 30,622,200 November 15, 2021 March 4, 2020 1,000,000 EUR 34,572,900 October 19, 2022 1,000,000 EUR 34,558,100 November 23, 2022

March 12, 2020 750,000 EUR 21,944,550 October 19, 2022 750,000 EUR 21,951,600 November 23, 2022

On October 22, 2018, Royal Philips announced and started a share repurchase program for an amount of up to EUR 174 million to cover its long-term incentive and employee stock purchase plans, after which it repurchased shares via an intermediary to allow for buybacks in the open market during both open and closed periods. On November 12, 2018, Royal Philips announced to extend this program with the repurchase of an additional up to 10 million shares. To this end, Philips intends to also enter into a number of forward transactions with several financial institutions, to be settled at future dates over the course of the program until 2022. Please see below an overview of the details of all transactions entered into under this program.