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Stock listing information

Share information as per June 30, 2026

Share listing

Euronext Amsterdam, New York Stock Exchange

Ticker code

PHIA, PHG

ISIN code

NL0000009538

No of shares issued

983 million

No of shares issued and outstanding

977 million

Industry classification

MSCI Health Care Equipment

35101010

ICB Medical Equipment

4535

Member of indices

AEX, NYSE, STOXX Europe 600 Healthcare, MSCI Europe Healthcare

Dividends


Philips’ dividend policy is aimed at dividend stability and a pay-out ratio of 40% to 50% of net income after adjustments.

Share repurchases

Contact Investor Relations

Durga Doraisamy

Durga Doraisamy

Head of Investor Relations

Send e-mail
Dorin Danu

Dorin Danu

Investor Relations Director

Send e-mail
shav sharipov

Shav Sharipov 

Investor Relations Director

Send e-mail
Philips ESG INvestor

Frederika Yohana

Investor Relations Manager - ESG

Send e-mail
Monique van der Heiden

Monique van der Heiden

Corporate Access Manager

Send e-mail

For any other matters not directly related to Investor Relations, please visit our company contacts page.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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