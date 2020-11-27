Sustainability

“As a leading health technology company, our purpose is to improve people’s health and well-being through meaningful innovation, positively impacting 2 billion lives per year by 2025.

We aim to grow Philips responsibly and sustainably, and therefore continuously set ourselves challenging environmental and social targets, and live up to the highest standards of governance.

Acting responsibly towards the planet and society is part of our DNA. I am convinced that this is the best way for us to create superior, long-term value for Philips’ multiple stakeholders.