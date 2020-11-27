Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Sustainability

Doing business
 responsibly and sustainably

    Frans van Houten, CEO Philips

    “As a leading health technology company, our purpose is to improve people’s health and well-being through meaningful innovation, positively impacting 2 billion lives per year by 2025.

     

    We aim to grow Philips responsibly and sustainably, and therefore continuously set ourselves challenging environmental and social targets, and live up to the highest standards of governance.

     

    Acting responsibly towards the planet and society is part of our DNA. I am convinced that this is the best way for us to create superior, long-term value for Philips’ multiple stakeholders.

    Frans van Houten,

    CEO Philips

    Our ESG approach  


    As a purpose-driven company, we take a fully integrated approach to doing business responsibility and sustainably. Building on our proven track record in sustainability over the years, we have adopted a comprehensive set of key commitments across all the Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) dimensions that guide the execution of our company strategy

     

    Our ESG commitments in full 

     

    Our approach to the environmental and social dimensions is reflected in our commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 3, 12 and 13:

     

    • SDG 3: Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages
    • SDG 12: Ensure sustainable consumption and production patterns
    • SDG 13: Take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts
    Find out more
    3 good health and well being
    12 responsible consumption and production
    13 climate action
    Our impact

    Our impact


    To ensure we remain on track to achieve our goal of improving the lives of 2.5 billion people a year by 2030, we have developed a model, audited externally, that tells us how many lives have been touched by our products and solutions.
    Find out more
    Access to care

    Access to care


    Lack of access to affordable, quality care is one of the most pressing issues of our time. At Philips, we are helping to expand access to care for all, right across the health continuum – through responsible leadership, innovation and collaboration.
    Find out more
    Circular economy

    Circular economy

     

    Circular economy is central to our drive to make the world healthier and more sustainable through innovation.

     

    We are actively driving the transition to a circular economy by adopting innovative business models, pursuing dematerialization, and maximizing the lifetime value of our products and solutions.

    Find out more
    Climate action

    EcoDesign


    To achieve our green and circular ambitions, we embed sustainability in our innovation processes. First introduced at Philips as far back as 1994, EcoDesign is an approach that considers all aspects of product development and design.
    Find out more
    Climate action

    Climate action


    At Philips, we recognize the threat of climate change and the effects it can have on human health. That’s why, at the COP21 Climate Conference in Paris in 2015, we committed to becoming 100% carbon-neutral in our operations and sourcing all our electricity usage from 100% renewable sources by 2020.
     

    We are also committed to sourcing over 75% of our total energy consumption from renewable sources by 2025, and to reducing CO2e emissions in our entire value chain in line with a 1.5 °C global warming scenario.

    Find out more

    Awards and recognition

    We are making strong progress in our efforts to make the world healthier and more sustainable. Here are just a few of our achievements.
    Read more
    Circular Economy Leadership
    Frans van Houten, CEO & Chairman, Royal Philips received the Fortune Award for Circular Economy Leadership.
    Health Care Equipment & Services
    Philips ranked #2 by scoring 82 out of 100 points overall in the Health Care Equipment & Services industry group.
    Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP)
    Philips for the seventh consecutive year been placed on the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) Climate Change A List. Philips scored the CDP A rating for its engagement with suppliers on climate change.
    PACE image
    Philips CEO Frans van Houten, as the co-chair of PACE (Platform for Accelerating the Circular Economy) at the World Economic Forum launched a pledge to take back and repurpose all the large medical systems that its customers are prepared to return to it.
    Science Based Targets
    Philips is the world’s first health technology company to have its CO2 targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative.

    Sustainability news and blogs

    Contact information

     

    Philips Corporate Sustainability Office

    High Tech Campus 5

    5656 AE Eindhoven

    Tel. +31 40 27 47556

    philips.sustainability@philips.com
    Emails sent from this page are for sustainability matters only. In case you have a question about a Philips product or need service for it, please raise it via the consumer care contact page, from where we can support you much faster.