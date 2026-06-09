We see huge potential in making a difference through innovation, design, sustainability and collaboration, supporting more healthcare providers to care for more patients, and helping more people to take care of their own health and well-being.
We are committed to amplifying our positive impact on global health, advancing access to care and improving health and well-being for patients, employees and communities everywhere.
Human health and planetary health go hand in hand. Together with our customers, we continue to grow and scale our portfolio of environmentally sustainable solutions. Combined with focused efforts in our operations and by teaming up with our suppliers, we work towards reducing our absolute environmental impact and delivering more resilient care.
Responsible and sustainable business practices underpin our company’s global strategy and purpose. We aim to deliver superior long-term value for our stakeholders. We live up to the highest standards of ethics and governance in our culture and practices, in compliance with sustainability regulations.
We collaborate across sectors with customers, peers, governments and civil society to advance responsible, sustainable practices. Our purpose extends to our supply chain, where we take a systematic, transparent approach to reducing environmental impact and strengthening social performance worldwide.
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