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Responsible and sustainable business

Stepping up our social and ​environmental impact​


We see huge potential in making a difference through innovation, design, sustainability and collaboration, supporting more healthcare providers to care for more patients, and helping more people to take care of their own health and well-being.

Impact Ambitions​

Improve health and well-being​


We are committed to amplifying our positive impact on global health, advancing access to care and improving health and well-being for patients, employees and communities everywhere.

Social impact

Reduce impact on the environment


Human health and planetary health go hand in hand. Together with our customers, we continue to grow and scale our portfolio of environmentally sustainable solutions. Combined with focused efforts in our operations and by teaming up with our suppliers, we work towards reducing our absolute environmental impact and delivering more resilient care.

Environmental impact

Governance for sustainable long-term value creation


Responsible and sustainable business practices underpin our company’s global strategy and purpose. We aim to deliver superior long-term value for our stakeholders. We live up to the highest standards of ethics and governance in our culture and practices, in compliance with sustainability regulations.

Governance

Collaborating for sustainable healthcare


We collaborate across sectors with customers, peers, governments and civil society to advance responsible, sustainable practices. Our purpose extends to our supply chain, where we take a systematic, transparent approach to reducing environmental impact and strengthening social performance worldwide.

Partnering for impact
Supplier sustainability

Policies and regulations

 
Find the policies and resources that guide our responsible and sustainable business practices, including frameworks, methodologies, reports and publications related to our social and environmental efforts.

Sustainability resources

Sustainability news and insights

Related pages

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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