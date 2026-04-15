Summary of the main terms

Primarily focuses on Philips Respironics’ business operations in the US, including its facilities in Murrysville, New Kensington, Mount Pleasant and Pittsburgh in Pennsylvania (“Covered Respironics Facilities”).

Intended to resolve a complaint for an injunction based on alleged failures to comply with the FDA’s Current Good Manufacturing Practice requirements and requirements for reporting corrections and removals.

Philips Respironics’ business operations must demonstrate continued compliance with the FDA’s Current Good Manufacturing Practice requirements for medical devices as incorporated in the FDA’s Quality System Regulation.

Retain independent quality system experts to supervise the compliance improvement program in the Covered Respironics Facilities and Other Sleep and Respiratory Care facilities 1 .

. Report to the FDA all actions taken to address all observations made by the experts and ensure the Covered Respironics Facilities and Other Sleep and Respiratory Care facilities are in compliance with the relevant requirements 2 .

. Complete the rework, replacement, and refund activities in accordance with the Recall Remediation Plan as approved by the FDA.

Retain testing and design experts to review and evaluate the testing of the new silicone sound abatement foam3 and review the design of devices reworked as part of the recall. In the US: Will continue to service sleep and respiratory care devices already with healthcare providers and patients, and to provide accessories (including patient interfaces), consumables and replacement parts.

Will resume sales of new CPAP or BiPAP sleep therapy devices or other respiratory care devices only when the relevant requirements are met.

Agreed to disgorgement payments from sales of Medically Necessary Devices 4 . Sales of Patient Interfaces (masks) and other consumables and accessories in the US are allowed under a separate exemption, which does not have a disgorgement requirement.

. Sales of Patient Interfaces (masks) and other consumables and accessories in the US are allowed under a separate exemption, which does not have a disgorgement requirement. Sales injunction and disgorgement payments to occur until Covered Respironics Facilities are in compliance with the relevant requirements and the rework, replacement, and refund activities are completed in accordance with the Recall Remediation Plan. Outside the US: Will continue to provide new sleep and respiratory care devices, accessories (including patient interfaces), consumables, replacement parts and services, subject to certain requirements.

It is common for Consent Decrees (including this one) to include requirements (e.g. controls and documentation) for exports to prevent reimportation of the medical devices into the US. 1. Facilities (other than the Covered Respironics Facilities) at which Philips’ Sleep and Respiratory Care business manufactures or services Sleep and Respiratory Care devices: Shenzhen (China) and Alajuela (Costa Rica) 2. Detailed requirements are listed in the Consent Decree that can be found in the court docket: https://www.pawd.uscourts.gov 3. Devices with the new silicone sound abatement foam have been subject to extensive testing in accordance with the applicable industry testing standards and may continue to be used in accordance with the instructions for use. Their use is not impacted by Consent Decree. 4. Medically Necessary Devices are listed in the Consent Decree (Appendix 2) that can be found in the court docket: https://www.pawd.uscourts.gov