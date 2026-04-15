On June 14, 2021, Royal Philips’ subsidiary, Philips Respironics, initiated a voluntary recall notification* for certain sleep and respiratory care products to address identified potential health risks related to the polyester-based polyurethane (PE-PUR) sound abatement foam in these devices. Following the substantial ramp-up of its production, service, and repair capacity, the repair and replacement program in the U.S. and several other markets is under way. Philips Respironics has also been conducting a comprehensive test and research program on the PE-PUR foam to better assess and scope potential patient health risks related to possible emission of particulates from degraded foam and certain Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs).
Remediation of sleep therapy devices almost complete; ventilation ongoing
FDA feedback received on testing and analysis for sleep therapy devices
Finalized Philips Respironics recall-related medical monitoring and personal injury settlements in US
Reached agreement with US government on a consent decree Back to market outside the US; servicing US market under agreed conditions part of the consent decree
Reached agreement with US government on a consent decree
Back to market outside the US; servicing US market under agreed conditions part of the consent decree
Finalize recall
DoJ investigation, other legal proceedings
Demonstrate compliance with the regulatory requirements and restore Respironics business
Gradually restore position
For more information on the recall notification for customers, users and physicians, please click here.
Durga Doraisamy Head of Investor Relations
Durga Doraisamy
Head of Investor Relations
Dorin Danu Investor Relations Director
Dorin Danu
Investor Relations Director
Shav Sharipov Investor Relations Director
Shav Sharipov
Investor Relations Director
Frederika Yohana Investor Relations Manager - ESG
Frederika Yohana
Investor Relations Manager - ESG
Monique van der Heiden Corporate Access Manager
Monique van der Heiden
Corporate Access Manager
Disclaimers * This is a recall notification for the US only, and a field safety notice for the rest of the world
Disclaimers
* This is a recall notification for the US only, and a field safety notice for the rest of the world
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