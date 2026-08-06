Philips has been improving people’s health and well-being through meaningful innovation for over 130 years. Our impact has always been driven by innovation, design and sustainability. ​​​Now, we are in a unique position to help healthcare overcome some of its biggest challenges ever.​​​ Health systems all over the world are under tremendous pressure. ​​​​We want to give care providers more time to focus on what matters most – the patient.

We focus on innovations in monitoring, interventional, imaging, clinical informatics and personal health. By maximizing our innovation impact, we can offer better care for more people.