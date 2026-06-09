Sustainability Resources

Explore our ESG policies, compliance standards and reports
This page provides an overview of resources that guide the company’s responsible and sustainable (ESG) business practices. These include policies that govern our actions in areas that we consider fundamental to our strategy and our operations, as well as compliance standards and methodologies, and reports and publications that offer insights into our social and environmental efforts
Tracking progress on improving lives
Guided by our purpose, we aim to improve 2.5 billion lives per year by 2030. To ensure we remain on track to achieve this goal, we use an externally audited methodology that measures how many lives have been improved by our products and solutions in a given year.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.