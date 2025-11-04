Chemicals management

The EU RoHS Directive 2002/95/EC came into force for the first time in 2006 and restricted the use of six specific substances found in electrical and electronic products (known as EEE). With the introduction of RoHS 2 (or RoHS Recast or CE-marking directive or 2011/65/EU) no substances were added, but the scope was expanded to cover all electrical/electronic equipment, spare parts and cables, as well as adding the RoHS categories 8 (medical devices) and 9 (control and monitoring instruments). With RoHS 2 amendment 2015/863, Category 11, the so-called ‘catch-all’ of products was added as well as four new restricted substances – all four of them phthalates.
The current full list of restricted substances for EU RoHS covers:
- Cadmium (0.01 %)
- Lead (0.1 %)
- Mercury (0.1 %)
- Hexavalent chromium (0.1 %)
- Polybrominated biphenyls (PBB) (0.1 %)
- Polybrominated diphenyl ethers (PBDE) (0.1 %)
- Bis(2-ethylhexyl) phthalate (DEHP) (0.1 %)
- Butyl benzyl phthalate (BBP) (0.1 %)
- Dibutyl phthalate (DBP) (0.1 %)
- Diisobutyl phthalate (DIBP) (0.1 %)
Philips makes use of so-called RoHS exemptions listed in Annex III and Annex IV of Directive 2011/65/EU for different applications of RoHS substances where no technical alternatives are available, e.g. lead for X-Ray shielding. However, Philips continues to actively pursue alternatives to RoHS substances wherever possible.
RoHS compliance is not only required for the EU market: countries such as China, Ukraine, Singapore, Japan, India, Norway, UAE, Korea, Taiwan, and the US state of California have implemented comparable legislation covering the same substances.