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Chemicals management

Philips is committed to sustainable product design, development and production, enabling sustainable product use and end-of-life handling. Philips works to reduce environmental impact from the earliest stages, starting with the selection of substances. Applying effective chemicals management is essential throughout all stages of a product’s life cycle.​​​

Chemicals management

Philips has a longstanding belief in the precautionary principle. Where possible, eliminating or minimizing the use of hazardous substances in our products and production processes is an important part of our chemical management process.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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