Chemicals management

With the EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR), which came into force in 2017, major portions of the EU Medical Device Directive (MDD) had been revamped. The new MDR regulation flagged the future for more global-oriented medical device regulations, contributing significantly to a higher level of safety for patients and staff. The MDR brought more than 1,000 substances in scope, and the number of restricted substances continues to increase every year. One of the major additions to the EU MDR is the regulation of substances known to be carcinogenic, mutagenic, or toxic to reproduction (CMR), and/or are endocrine (hormone)-disrupting chemicals (EDC). For medical devices that contain these substances in a concentration above 0.1% weight by weight per component, a justification for using the substances and respective labelling is mandatory. Specifically affected are materials that: are invasive and come into direct contact with the human body;

transport or store or are used to (re)administer medicines, body liquids or other substances, including gases, to/from the body. In cases where CMR and/or endocrine-disrupting substances must be used and where no alternatives are available, clear justification and clarification is documented, which also must prove that no additional exposure or risk for the patients occurs. Any device and/or packaging containing these substances is also labelled accordingly. The EU MDR substance requirements are embedded in the Philips RSL. BOMcheck contains a list of all CMR category 1a and 1b and EDC substances that are likely to be present in medical devices which have been identified by the EU trade associations COCIR and MEDTECH. This list supports suppliers when submitting their BOMcheck declarations to Philips. The chemical regulatory requirements under the new EU MDR Regulation does not affect other chemical regulations such as REACH, EU POP or the RoHS directive.