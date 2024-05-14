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Global report

AI in practice

Shaping the future of healthcare now

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Global report

AI in practice

Shaping the future of healthcare now

Download report
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Global research

 

Artificial intelligence (AI) is already delivering measurable value in healthcare. Adoption among care teams is moving quickly, but effective use depends on how well health systems can adapt.

 

In the largest global survey of its kind, the Future Health Index 2026 reveals the real-world impact of AI as reported by more than 2,000 healthcare professionals and 20,000 patients, and it uncovers what is needed to scale these gains.

AI is delivering value

 

AI is expanding capacity, saving time, strengthening clinical decision-making and improving work-life balance for many clinicians, and 62% of healthcare leaders say the benefits of investment are meeting or exceeding costs.

Infographic showing two survey findings: 50% of healthcare professionals say AI has increased their capacity to see more patients, and 47% say AI helps them do less overtime or bring less work home.

AI adoption is outpacing healthcare readiness


AI adoption is accelerating across healthcare, driven by strong clinician demand and the potential to improve care. As AI-enabled tools increasingly move into clinical workflows, their use and maturity level are inconsistent.

Infographic showing that 64% of healthcare professionals globally turn to their own personal AI tools when workplace options do not meet their needs, and 82% expect their role to become more focused on higher-value clinical work.

AI is moving from tool to teammate

 

 

AI is starting to reshape how care teams operate. Clinicians expect AI to take on more tasks – but not more control. As AI becomes more useful in clinical settings, it will function more like a team member providing support for clinicians as they deliver patient care.

Bar chart showing clinician and patient views on AI in healthcare: 65% of clinicians agree AI agents will support aspects of clinical reasoning and decision-making, 63% of clinicians agree more informed patients will be an integral part of care teams in the future, and 58% of patients using AI for health information agree generative AI helped them feel more prepared for healthcare appointments.
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Read about the perspectives of healthcare professionals and patients on AI

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The Future Health Index is commissioned by Philips

 

In its 11th edition, the Future Health Index 2026 reveals the real-world impact of AI in healthcare and uncovers what is needed to scale these gains. Two quantitative surveys were conducted among over 2,000 healthcare professionals and over 20,000 patients in 10 countries (Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom and the United States). The surveys were conducted from February 2026 to April 2026.

For a full methodology, click here.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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