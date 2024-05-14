AI in practice

Artificial intelligence (AI) is already delivering measurable value in healthcare. Adoption among care teams is moving quickly, but effective use depends on how well health systems can adapt. In the largest global survey of its kind, the Future Health Index 2026 reveals the real-world impact of AI as reported by more than 2,000 healthcare professionals and 20,000 patients, and it uncovers what is needed to scale these gains.
Artificial intelligence (AI) is already delivering measurable value in healthcare. Adoption among care teams is moving quickly, but effective use depends on how well health systems can adapt.
In the largest global survey of its kind, the Future Health Index 2026 reveals the real-world impact of AI as reported by more than 2,000 healthcare professionals and 20,000 patients, and it uncovers what is needed to scale these gains.
AI is expanding capacity, saving time, strengthening clinical decision-making and improving work-life balance for many clinicians, and 62% of healthcare leaders say the benefits of investment are meeting or exceeding costs.
AI is expanding capacity, saving time, strengthening clinical decision-making and improving work-life balance for many clinicians, and 62% of healthcare leaders say the benefits of investment are meeting or exceeding costs.
AI adoption is accelerating across healthcare, driven by strong clinician demand and the potential to improve care. As AI-enabled tools increasingly move into clinical workflows, their use and maturity level are inconsistent.
AI is starting to reshape how care teams operate. Clinicians expect AI to take on more tasks – but not more control. As AI becomes more useful in clinical settings, it will function more like a team member providing support for clinicians as they deliver patient care.
AI is starting to reshape how care teams operate. Clinicians expect AI to take on more tasks – but not more control. As AI becomes more useful in clinical settings, it will function more like a team member providing support for clinicians as they deliver patient care.
The Future Health Index is commissioned by Philips In its 11th edition, the Future Health Index 2026 reveals the real-world impact of AI in healthcare and uncovers what is needed to scale these gains. Two quantitative surveys were conducted among over 2,000 healthcare professionals and over 20,000 patients in 10 countries (Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom and the United States). The surveys were conducted from February 2026 to April 2026.
The Future Health Index is commissioned by Philips
In its 11th edition, the Future Health Index 2026 reveals the real-world impact of AI in healthcare and uncovers what is needed to scale these gains. Two quantitative surveys were conducted among over 2,000 healthcare professionals and over 20,000 patients in 10 countries (Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom and the United States). The surveys were conducted from February 2026 to April 2026.
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