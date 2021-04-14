As a purpose-driven company, we take a fully integrated approach to doing business responsibility and sustainably. Building on our proven track record in sustainability over the years, we have adopted a comprehensive set of key commitments across all the Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) dimensions that guide the execution of our company strategy
Our approach to the environmental and social dimensions is reflected in our commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals 3, 12 and 13:
- SDG 3: Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages
- SDG 12: Ensure sustainable consumption and production patterns
- SDG 13: Take urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts