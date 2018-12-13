Search terms

Just launched

How is AI impacting healthcare today, and what comes next?


Learn new insights from patients and healthcare professionals in the 2026 Future Health Index - Global report.

Download report
2026 Report Page image

AI in practice - Future Health Index Report 2026
2025 Report Page image

Build trust in healthcare AI - Future Health Index Report 2025
2024 Report Page image

Better care for more people - Future Health Index Report 2024
2023 Report Page image

Taking healthcare everywhere - Future Health Index Report 2023
2021 Report Page image

Healthcare hits reset - Future Health Index Report 2022
2021 Report Page image

Healthcare leaders look beyond the crisis - Future Health Index Report 2021
2018 Report Part 3 Image

COVID-19 and younger healthcare professionals - Future Health Index Report 2020
2018 Report Part 3 Image

The age of opportunity – Future Health Index Report 2020
2018 Report Part 3 Image

Transforming healthcare experiences - Future Health Index Report 2019
2018 Report Part 3 Image

Telehealth: Delivering value across  institutional and geographical borders -  Future Health Index Report 2018
2018 Report Part 2 Image

Moving data to the heart of health systems - Future Health Index report 2018    
2018 Report Part 1 Image

Building health systems for better outcomes - Future Health Index Report 2018
2017 Report Image

Care that delivers - Future Health Index Report 2017
2016 Report Image

The Capacity to Care - Future Health Index Report 2016

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.