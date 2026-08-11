Exor and Philips Extend Long-term Relationship Agreement

Amsterdam, the Netherlands - Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, and Exor N.V. today announced that they have agreed to update their long-term relationship agreement.
It provides Exor with the flexibility to increase its shareholding in Philips to up to 22% of the company’s issued ordinary share capital and voting rights, up from the previous 20% cap, with the possibility of increasing its stake further subject to approval by the Philips Supervisory Board. Governance arrangements remain unchanged, including Exor's right to nominate one member of the Philips Supervisory Board.
Feike Sijbesma, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Royal Philips, said: “Exor’s long-term commitment underlines its confidence in Philips and its strategy. The Supervisory Board values Exor’s constructive engagement, and I appreciate Benoît Ribadeau-Dumas’ continued contribution as we oversee Philips’ strategic direction.”
Roy Jakobs, CEO of Royal Philips, said: “The updated agreement reflects Exor’s support for Philips and its Board of Management as we execute our 2026–2028 plan. It underscores the value creation potential of the plan and our focus on delivering profitable growth.”
John Elkann, CEO of Exor, said: "We support Philips’ long-term strategy defined by innovation, value creation and disciplined execution. The updated agreement reflects our continued commitment to Philips as its largest shareholder."
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.