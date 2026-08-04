Last modified : October 2025
This privacy notice tells you who we are, what personal data we collect about you, why we collect it, and what we do with it. For the purposes of this Privacy Notice, personal data means any information or set of information that directly or indirectly identifies you, such as your name, email or phone number. This Privacy Notice covers how we handle your personal data when you interact with us in your capacity as consumer, business customer, supplier, business partner, candidate, visitor, research participant, shareholder or other person with a business relationship with us. For more information on our privacy practices, visit our Philips privacy page.
Please take a moment to familiarize yourself with this Privacy Notice.
This privacy notice tells you who we are, what personal data we collect about you, why we collect it, and what we do with it. For the purposes of this Privacy Notice, personal data means any information or set of information that directly or indirectly identifies you, such as your name, email or phone number. This Privacy Notice covers how we handle your personal data when you interact with us in your capacity as consumer, business customer, supplier, business partner, candidate, visitor, research participant, shareholder or other person with a business relationship with us.
For more information on our privacy practices, visit our Philips privacy page.
Unless otherwise stated in this Privacy Notice or in other product or service specific privacy notices, the Philips company that determines the purposes and means of the processing of your personal data (hereafter the “controller” of your personal data or equivalent role under applicable data protection law) is Philips International B.V.
c/o Philips - Privacy office (Group Legal)
Prinses Irenestraat 59
1077 WV Amsterdam
Netherlands
If you want to know more about how we process your personal data, just select any of the following activities to find out. Please be aware that some of the activities listed here may not be relevant to you based on the country where you are located.
Keep in mind that, unless we need your personal data to comply with laws and regulations, you are not obliged to provide us with your personal data. Of course, if you choose not to do so, in many cases we will not be able to provide you with the products or services you requested or to respond to requests that you may have.
We use organizational, technical and physical measures to protect your personal data, taking into account the nature of the personal data and the processing as well as the potential threats posed. We strive to always ensure the security of your personal data by implementing appropriate management practices such as:
Depending on our reason for processing your personal data and applicable laws, you have certain rights on your personal data. Here we want to make you aware of these privacy rights. Keep in mind that there may be situations where we are entitled to deny or restrict your privacy rights, for example, when it is necessary to establish, exercise or defend Philips from legal claims or when your request is manifestly unfounded or excessive, in particular because of its repetitive character. At Philips, we aim to give you control over your personal data. Therefore, depending on the activity, you can control your personal data and exercise your privacy rights and choices by yourself, for example by logging in to your Philips account and updating, modifying or deleting your personal data or by unsubscribing to our promotional communications by means of the unsubscribe button (link) included at the bottom of our promotional communications. If you are using our mobile applications, you can easily change your consent status relating to the processing of your personal data in the context of the app, by accessing privacy settings in the app itself. We will do our best to address your request in time and free of charge. In certain cases, we may ask you to verify your identity before acting on your request. Of course, if you are not happy with how we have handled your request, you can make a complaint to the supervisory authority competent for your country or region.
In all other cases, to exercises your privacy rights, to submit a privacy complaint or to contact our Data Protection Officer, you can contact us via our privacy contact form.
Depending on our reason for processing your personal data and applicable laws, you have certain rights on your personal data. Here we want to make you aware of these privacy rights.
Keep in mind that there may be situations where we are entitled to deny or restrict your privacy rights, for example, when it is necessary to establish, exercise or defend Philips from legal claims or when your request is manifestly unfounded or excessive, in particular because of its repetitive character.
At Philips, we aim to give you control over your personal data. Therefore, depending on the activity, you can control your personal data and exercise your privacy rights and choices by yourself, for example by logging in to your Philips account and updating, modifying or deleting your personal data or by unsubscribing to our promotional communications by means of the unsubscribe button (link) included at the bottom of our promotional communications. If you are using our mobile applications, you can easily change your consent status relating to the processing of your personal data in the context of the app, by accessing privacy settings in the app itself.
We will do our best to address your request in time and free of charge. In certain cases, we may ask you to verify your identity before acting on your request. Of course, if you are not happy with how we have handled your request, you can make a complaint to the supervisory authority competent for your country or region.
Unless otherwise stated in this notice, these are the categories of third parties with whom we may share your personal data:
Unless otherwise stated in this notice, these are the categories of third parties with whom we may share your personal data:
We delete personal data when it is no longer necessary for the purposes described in this Privacy notice.
In any case, unless indicated otherwise in this Privacy notice, the criteria we use to decide our retention periods include: (i) whether we need your personal data to safeguard our legitimate interest, to perform a contract to which you are subject or to respond to your questions or provide to you the required service or support; (ii) whether there is a legal obligation to which we are subject; or (iii) whether retention is advisable in light of our legal position (such as in regard to applicable statutes of limitations, litigation, or regulatory investigations).
If you are subject to the privacy and data protection laws of any of the countries listed below, the following information applies in addition to the details provided in the general sections of this Privacy Notice. In cases of conflict, the country-specific privacy information will take precedence.
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