Philips 2-in-1 purifier cleans rooms up to 65 m² and quickly humidifies the air at a rate of 500 ml/h. With app control and sensors, it scans the air and automatically adjusts to humidify and clean the air of allergens and pollutants. See all benefits
This product qualifies for VAT relief
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
2000i Series Air Purifier and Humidifier
Breathe the difference
Philips 2-in-1 purifier cleans rooms up to 65 m² and quickly humidifies the air at a rate of 500 ml/h. With app control and sensors, it scans the air and automatically adjusts to humidify and clean the air of allergens and pollutants. See all benefits
Breathe the difference
Philips 2-in-1 purifier cleans rooms up to 65 m² and quickly humidifies the air at a rate of 500 ml/h. With app control and sensors, it scans the air and automatically adjusts to humidify and clean the air of allergens and pollutants. See all benefits
This product qualifies for VAT relief
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
2000i Series Air Purifier and Humidifier
Breathe the difference
Philips 2-in-1 purifier cleans rooms up to 65 m² and quickly humidifies the air at a rate of 500 ml/h. With app control and sensors, it scans the air and automatically adjusts to humidify and clean the air of allergens and pollutants. See all benefits
The key performance indicator of a purifier is CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate): the clean airflow generated in 1 hour. The higher CADR, the faster the cleaning. The dirtier the room, the higher the CADR must be. This purifier has a CADR of 250 m3/h (1) and it can effectively purify a whole room of up to 65 m2 (2).
HEPA filter captures 99.97% of particles of 0.003 microns (3
3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, active carbon and pre-filter captures 99.97% of ultra-fine particles as small as 0.003 microns (3), so you are safe from PM2.5, bacteria (4), pollen, dust, pet dander, gas and other pollutants.
Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air
Captures aerosols including those which may contain respiratory viruses. Tested independently by airmid health-group to remove up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air (5).
NanoCloud technology: hygienic humidification without fuss
NanoCloud technology humidifies the air quietly and effectively with up to 99% less bacteria (6). NanoCloud works by by natural evaporation to create an invisible mist of nano-sized molecules of pure water vapor. Due to their fine size, they humidify the air evenly and it's extremely difficult for bacteria and minerals to attach to them, preventing bacteria spread and white dust in your room (7).
Automatic humidification up to 500 ml/h with 4 settings
Quickly humidifies the air with up to 500 ml/h (2) of water humidification rate. It senses the humidity level in the air and automatically humidifies to the desired level. Choose 40%, 50%, 60% or 70% as your target humidity level, and the humidifier will automatically turn on or off to reach the desired humidity level.
AeraSense accurately senses and displays air quality
AeraSense sensor scans the air 1000x a second and displays air quality in your home at a glance. The display shows the level of allergens and PM2.5 in numerical form, as well as with an intuitive color ring.
Thoroughly tested for quality you can trust
Philips purifiers go through 170 mandatory and strict inspection tests before releasing from factory. They are subjected to rigorous life and durability tests, for continuous operation 24/7.
Sleep mode with ultra-quiet operation
In Sleep mode, display lights are dimmed, and the purifier operates in near silence for clean air while you sleep. Certified by Quiet Mark.
2in1 and purifier-only settings with auto and manual modes
Switch between 2-in-1 and purifier-only modes at the touch of a button. In automatic mode, the sensors intelligently choose the right speed for your home. Run your purifier in any of the automatic modes (general or allergen), sleep mode or choose from 4x speed levels: Speed 1, 2, 3 and Turbo – to be fully in control of the airflow and sound level.
Track and control with the app
Monitor the air quality and control your air purifier anytime, anywhere with the Clean Home+ app. Get alerted when air quality is not right.
Low energy consumption
Thanks to its energy efficient design, the air purifier runs at max. 35 W power. This is equivalent to one standard light bulb.
CADR: tested by third party according to GB/T 18801-2015
Humidification rate: Tested by GB/T 23332 in Philips internal climate chamber, 2017. Chamber size 25m2, initial temperature of 20±2°C and relative humidity of 30±3%RH.
Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Healthgroup Ltd. tested in a 28.5m³ test chamber contaminated with airborne influenza A(H1N1).
Prevent spreading white dust or wet spots: Independent third-party test Determination of deposition of minerals from liquid droplets on furniture, according to DIN 44973, IUTA e.V. To determine mineral deposits onto furniture from airborne liquid droplets over a period of 3 hours.
Professional grade sensor: Benchmark with Grim sensor and comparison with industry infra-red sensor.
Reduce bacteria: Tested by Shanghai Institute of Measurement and Testing Technology (SIMT) in 30m3 chamber according to GB21551.3-2010, (Staphylococcus albsp) 8032 as testing bacteria
Room size: Calculated according to GB/T18801-2015.
Tested on the filter media with NaCl aerosol, classified at 3nm according to DIN71460-1, in 2017 by third party test lab.
Tested on the filter media with 1 pass efficiency at 5.33cm/s airflow, in 2017 by third party test lab.
Airborne bacteria concentration in a room depends on many factors such as air exchange, room size and configuration.
Results are based on the release of the bacterium Staphylococcus albus from the appliance. Sterilized water spiked with said bacterium was used in the water tanks during the tests. (Filters -if available- were removed from appliances).
In a room of 20m²: It is a theoretical time for one-time cleaning calculated by dividing its CADR 250m3/h by the room size of 48m3 (assuming the room is 20m² in floor area and 2.4m in height).
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.