Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

2000i Series

Air Purifier and Humidifier

AC2729/90
1 Awards
  • Breathe the difference Breathe the difference Breathe the difference
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause

    2000i Series Air Purifier and Humidifier

    AC2729/90
    1 Awards

    Breathe the difference

    Philips 2-in-1 purifier cleans rooms up to 65 m² and quickly humidifies the air at a rate of 500 ml/h. With app control and sensors, it scans the air and automatically adjusts to humidify and clean the air of allergens and pollutants. See all benefits

    2000i Series Air Purifier and Humidifier

    Breathe the difference

    Philips 2-in-1 purifier cleans rooms up to 65 m² and quickly humidifies the air at a rate of 500 ml/h. With app control and sensors, it scans the air and automatically adjusts to humidify and clean the air of allergens and pollutants. See all benefits

    Breathe the difference

    Philips 2-in-1 purifier cleans rooms up to 65 m² and quickly humidifies the air at a rate of 500 ml/h. With app control and sensors, it scans the air and automatically adjusts to humidify and clean the air of allergens and pollutants. See all benefits

    2000i Series Air Purifier and Humidifier

    Breathe the difference

    Philips 2-in-1 purifier cleans rooms up to 65 m² and quickly humidifies the air at a rate of 500 ml/h. With app control and sensors, it scans the air and automatically adjusts to humidify and clean the air of allergens and pollutants. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all

      Breathe the difference

      Removes 99.97% of particles down to 0.003 microns

      • Purifies rooms up to 65 m²
      • 250 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
      • 500 ml/h humidification rate
      • Connected with CleanHome+ app
      Up to 250 m3/h CADR: Purifiers rooms up to 65 m2

      Up to 250 m3/h CADR: Purifiers rooms up to 65 m2

      The key performance indicator of a purifier is CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate): the clean airflow generated in 1 hour. The higher CADR, the faster the cleaning. The dirtier the room, the higher the CADR must be. This purifier has a CADR of 250 m3/h (1) and it can effectively purify a whole room of up to 65 m2 (2).

      HEPA filter captures 99.97% of particles of 0.003 microns (3

      HEPA filter captures 99.97% of particles of 0.003 microns (3

      3-layer filtration with NanoProtect HEPA, active carbon and pre-filter captures 99.97% of ultra-fine particles as small as 0.003 microns (3), so you are safe from PM2.5, bacteria (4), pollen, dust, pet dander, gas and other pollutants.

      Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air

      Removes up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air

      Captures aerosols including those which may contain respiratory viruses. Tested independently by airmid health-group to remove up to 99.9% of viruses and aerosols from the air (5).

      NanoCloud technology: hygienic humidification without fuss

      NanoCloud technology: hygienic humidification without fuss

      NanoCloud technology humidifies the air quietly and effectively with up to 99% less bacteria (6). NanoCloud works by by natural evaporation to create an invisible mist of nano-sized molecules of pure water vapor. Due to their fine size, they humidify the air evenly and it's extremely difficult for bacteria and minerals to attach to them, preventing bacteria spread and white dust in your room (7).

      Automatic humidification up to 500 ml/h with 4 settings

      Automatic humidification up to 500 ml/h with 4 settings

      Quickly humidifies the air with up to 500 ml/h (2) of water humidification rate. It senses the humidity level in the air and automatically humidifies to the desired level. Choose 40%, 50%, 60% or 70% as your target humidity level, and the humidifier will automatically turn on or off to reach the desired humidity level.

      AeraSense accurately senses and displays air quality

      AeraSense accurately senses and displays air quality

      AeraSense sensor scans the air 1000x a second and displays air quality in your home at a glance. The display shows the level of allergens and PM2.5 in numerical form, as well as with an intuitive color ring.

      Thoroughly tested for quality you can trust

      Thoroughly tested for quality you can trust

      Philips purifiers go through 170 mandatory and strict inspection tests before releasing from factory. They are subjected to rigorous life and durability tests, for continuous operation 24/7.

      Sleep mode with ultra-quiet operation

      Sleep mode with ultra-quiet operation

      In Sleep mode, display lights are dimmed, and the purifier operates in near silence for clean air while you sleep. Certified by Quiet Mark.

      2in1 and purifier-only settings with auto and manual modes

      2in1 and purifier-only settings with auto and manual modes

      Switch between 2-in-1 and purifier-only modes at the touch of a button. In automatic mode, the sensors intelligently choose the right speed for your home. Run your purifier in any of the automatic modes (general or allergen), sleep mode or choose from 4x speed levels: Speed 1, 2, 3 and Turbo – to be fully in control of the airflow and sound level.

      Track and control with the app

      Track and control with the app

      Monitor the air quality and control your air purifier anytime, anywhere with the Clean Home+ app. Get alerted when air quality is not right.

      Low energy consumption

      Low energy consumption

      Thanks to its energy efficient design, the air purifier runs at max. 35 W power. This is equivalent to one standard light bulb.

      Technical Specifications

      • Replacement filters

        Active Carbon
        FY1413 - Up to 12 months
        NanoProtect HEPA
        FY1410 - Up to 24 months
        Humidifier Wick
        FY2425 - Up to 6 months

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimension of packaging (LxWxH)
        445*310*689 mm
        Color(s)
        White
        Water tank
        3.5 L
        Weight incl. packaging
        9.9 kg
        Dimension of product (LxWxH)
        396*230*580 mm
        Weight of product
        8.00 kg

      • Usability

        Child lock
        Yes
        Humidity settings
        40%, 50%, 60%, 70%
        Manual speed settings
        1,2,3, Turbo
        Automatic modes
        General and Allergen
        Mobility
        4 wheels
        Cord length
        1.8 m
        Timer
        1~12 hour(s)
        Sleep mode
        Yes

      • Air quality display

        Air quality feedback
        • Color ring
        • numerical
        Particle level (PM2.5)
        Yes
        Humidity level
        Yes
        AeraSense technology
        Yes
        Indoor Allergens Index (IAI)
        Yes

      • Connectivity

        Smartphone compatibility
        iPhone and Android devices
        App, connects via Wi-Fi
        Clean Home+

      • Energy efficiency

        Max. power consumption
        35 W
        Stand-by power consumption
        &lt;2 W
        Voltage
        220-240 V

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Performance

        Allergen filtration (10)
        99.97%
        Humidity rate (8)
        500 ml/h
        CADR (Particle, GB/T) (1)
        250 m³/h
        Virus & aerosol filtration (5)
        99.9%
        VitaShield technology
        Yes
        Humidification room size (9)
        Up to 68 m²
        Particle filtration (3)
        99.97% at 0.003 microns
        Filtration
        HEPA, Active Carbon, Prefilter
        NanoCloud technology (6)
        Up to 99% less bacteria
        Purification room size (2)
        Up to 65 m²

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            • CADR: tested by third party according to GB/T 18801-2015
            • Humidification rate: Tested by GB/T 23332 in Philips internal climate chamber, 2017. Chamber size 25m2, initial temperature of 20±2°C and relative humidity of 30±3%RH.
            • Microbial Reduction Rate Test conducted at Airmid Healthgroup Ltd. tested in a 28.5m³ test chamber contaminated with airborne influenza A(H1N1).
            • Prevent spreading white dust or wet spots: Independent third-party test Determination of deposition of minerals from liquid droplets on furniture, according to DIN 44973, IUTA e.V. To determine mineral deposits onto furniture from airborne liquid droplets over a period of 3 hours.
            • Professional grade sensor: Benchmark with Grim sensor and comparison with industry infra-red sensor.
            • Reduce bacteria: Tested by Shanghai Institute of Measurement and Testing Technology (SIMT) in 30m3 chamber according to GB21551.3-2010, (Staphylococcus albsp) 8032 as testing bacteria
            • Room size: Calculated according to GB/T18801-2015.
            • Tested on the filter media with NaCl aerosol, classified at 3nm according to DIN71460-1, in 2017 by third party test lab.
            • Tested on the filter media with 1 pass efficiency at 5.33cm/s airflow, in 2017 by third party test lab.
            • Airborne bacteria concentration in a room depends on many factors such as air exchange, room size and configuration.
            • Results are based on the release of the bacterium Staphylococcus albus from the appliance. Sterilized water spiked with said bacterium was used in the water tanks during the tests. (Filters -if available- were removed from appliances).
            • In a room of 20m²: It is a theoretical time for one-time cleaning calculated by dividing its CADR 250m3/h by the room size of 48m3 (assuming the room is 20m² in floor area and 2.4m in height).

            By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

            I understand

            Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.