Philips Avent Massage cushion for breast pump CP0054
Philips Avent Massage cushion for breast pump CP0054
Stimulates the delivery of milk.
One size, soft and adaptive silicone cushion.
See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Philips Avent Massage cushion for breast pump
Stimulates the delivery of milk.
One size, soft and adaptive silicone cushion.
See all benefits
Stimulates the delivery of milk.
One size, soft and adaptive silicone cushion.
See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Philips Avent Massage cushion for breast pump
Stimulates the delivery of milk.
One size, soft and adaptive silicone cushion.
See all benefits Stimulates the delivery of milk. Find matching products on the specifications tab Transparent Comfort breast pump Single and double breast pump Easy renew your product with original Philips parts
From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.
Show all features Show less features
Technical Specifications
Replaceable part
Fits product types :
SCF398
SCF393
SCF395
SCF394
SCF396
SCF391
SCF397
SCF430/01
SCF430/10
SCF430/13
SCF430/15
SCF430/16
SCF441/01
SCF430/30
Add product
Add product
Add product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content page
Continue
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.