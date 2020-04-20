Philips Avent Power adapter for breast pump CP0058
Philips Avent Power adapter for breast pump CP0058
To connect your breast pump to the mains
This adapter allows you to power your breast pump by the mains current.Contains a UK plug.
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Philips Avent Power adapter for breast pump
White Comfort electric breast pump Double electric Double electric (UK)
From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.
Technical Specifications
Replaceable part
Fits product types :
