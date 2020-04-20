Search terms

  To connect your breast pump to the mains
    This adapter allows you to power your breast pump by the mains current.Contains a UK plug. See all benefits

      • White
      • Comfort electric breast pump
      • Double electric
      • Double electric (UK)

      Easy renew your product with original Philips parts

      From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.

      Technical Specifications

      • Replaceable part

        Fits product types :
        • SCF398
        • SCF397

