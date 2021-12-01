Search terms

1

Avent Philips Avent

Spatula

CP1639
Avent
Avent
  • Spatula for 4-in-1 healthy baby food maker Spatula for 4-in-1 healthy baby food maker Spatula for 4-in-1 healthy baby food maker
    -{discount-value}

    Avent Philips Avent Spatula

    CP1639

    Spatula for 4-in-1 healthy baby food maker

    This spatula is designed for easy food transfer from the jar. It can also be used to take the storage pot out of the jar during defrosting & reheating with the hook on one top. See all benefits

    Avent Philips Avent Spatula

    Spatula for 4-in-1 healthy baby food maker

    This spatula is designed for easy food transfer from the jar. It can also be used to take the storage pot out of the jar during defrosting & reheating with the hook on one top. See all benefits

    Spatula for 4-in-1 healthy baby food maker

    This spatula is designed for easy food transfer from the jar. It can also be used to take the storage pot out of the jar during defrosting & reheating with the hook on one top. See all benefits

    Avent Philips Avent Spatula

    Spatula for 4-in-1 healthy baby food maker

    This spatula is designed for easy food transfer from the jar. It can also be used to take the storage pot out of the jar during defrosting & reheating with the hook on one top. See all benefits

    Compatible Products

    Where can I find the model number?

      Spatula for 4-in-1 healthy baby food maker

      Find matching products on the specifications tab

      • Steamer and blender
      • White

      Technical Specifications

      • Replaceable part

        Fits product types
        • SCF881/01
        • SCF883/02
        • SCF875/04
        • SCF883/01
        • SCF885/01
        • SCF875/02

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

          I understand

          You are about to visit a Philips global content page

          You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.