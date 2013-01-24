To replace your current Quick Clean Basket and Pan
This is a replaceable part for your Essential XL Airfryer. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
To replace your current Quick Clean Basket and Pan
This is a replaceable part for your Essential XL Airfryer. See all benefits
To replace your current Quick Clean Basket and Pan
This is a replaceable part for your Essential XL Airfryer. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
To replace your current Quick Clean Basket and Pan
This is a replaceable part for your Essential XL Airfryer. See all benefits
HD9270/70
HD9270/90
HD9270/91
HD9270/93
HD9270/96
HD9280/70
HD9280/81
HD9280/90
HD9280/91
HD9280/93
From time to time your product needs a facelift but it was never so easy like with Philips consumer replacement parts to renew your product. This all with guaranteed Philips quality.
Replaceable part:
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.