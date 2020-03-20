Search terms

Silicone diaphragm for breast pumps

CP9914
    Philips Avent Silicone diaphragm for breast pumps

    Philips Avent Silicone diaphragm for breast pumps

    Compatible Products

      Technical Specifications

      • Replaceable part

        Fits product types :
        • SCF394
        • SCF398
        • SCF396
        • SCF397
        • SCF332
        • SCD292/31
        • SCF393
        • SCF395
        • SCF391
        • SCF332
        • SCF334

