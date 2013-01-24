Home
Vacuum cleaner with bag

FC8204
    Thanks to its ultra-compact design, this vacuum cleaner is lightweight and easy to store. A convenient storage box neatly stores the vacuum and other cleaning accessories after use. This vacuum is also compatible with the s-bag.

      Ultra-compact, with storage box

• 1200W

      • 1200W
      Plastified carton box with accessory tray

      Plastified carton box with accessory tray

      This packaging is made of plastified carton to enhance the lifetime of usage when used for storage. It has a carton partition inside to store the hose separately from the vacuum cleaner and a carton tray to store the nozzle, tubes and accessories above the vacuum cleaner.

      s-bag is the standard disposable dust bag

      s-bag is the standard disposable dust bag

      s-bag is the standard disposable dust bag that is widely available and easily recognizable by its logo. It is suitable for bag vacuum cleaners of Philips, Electrolux, AEG, Volta, and Tornado.

      1400 Watt motor generating 250 Watt suction power

      1400 Watt motor generating 250 Watt suction power

      Technical Specifications

      • Usability

        Tube coupling
        Conical
        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Cord length
        6 m
        Dust full indicator
        Yes
        Wheel type
        Plastic
        Action radius
        9 m
        Tube type
        Plastic 3-piece tube

      • Filtration

        Dust bag type
        s-bag
        Exhaust filter
        AFS micro filter
        Dust capacity
        2 L

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessory storage
        In plastified carton storage box
        Accessories included
        Crevice tool
        Standard nozzle
        All-purpose nozzle

      • Design

        Color
        Spectra yellow

      • Performance

        Input power (IEC)
        1200 W
        Airflow (max)
        34 l/s
        Suction power (max)
        250 W
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        84 dB
        Input power (max)
        1400 W
        Vacuum (max)
        28 kPa

