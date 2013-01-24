Home
Vacuum cleaner with bag

FC8212/01
1 Awards
    Vacuum cleaner with bag

    FC8212/01
    Keep it out of sight!

    Thanks to its ultra-compact design, this vacuum cleaner is lightweight and easy to store. A convenient plastic storage box neatly stores the vacuum and other cleaning accessories after use. This vacuum is also compatible with the s-bag See all benefits

    Keep it out of sight!

      Ultra-compact, with storage box

      • ParquetCare
      Durable and hygienic plastic box

      Durable and hygienic plastic box

      The tailor made storage box has a partition to store the hose and has a tray to store the nozzle, tube and accessories above the vacuum cleaner. Other cleaning equipment like cloths, sprays etc can be stored inside as well. The box features a flat cover to enable storage of other things on top.

      1600 Watt motor generating 300 Watt max. suction power

      1600 Watt motor generating 300 Watt max. suction power

      Efficient 1600 Watt motor generates 300 Watt max. suction power for a good cleaning result.

      HEPA filter for excellent filtration of the exhaust air

      HEPA filter for excellent filtration of the exhaust air

      This HEPA filter catches harmful microscopic vermin that causes respiratory allergies. To maintain effective fitration, replace the HEPA filter every 6 months.

      s-bag is the standard disposable dust bag

      s-bag is the standard disposable dust bag

      s-bag is the standard disposable dust bag that is widely available and easily recognizable by its logo. It is suitable for bag vacuum cleaners of Philips, Electrolux, AEG, Volta, and Tornado.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        3.5 kg

      • Usability

        Tube coupling
        Conical
        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Dust full indicator
        Yes
        Action radius
        9 m
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance
        Wheel type
        Plastic
        Cord length
        6 m
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        2 L
        Dust bag type
        s-bag
        Exhaust filter
        HEPA washable filter

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Small nozzle
        Additional nozzle
        Parquet nozzle
        Accessory storage
        In storage box
        Standard nozzle
        All-purpose nozzle

      • Design

        Color
        Fresh green

      • Performance

        Vacuum (max)
        29 kPa
        Noise level (Lc IEC)
        84 dB
        Input power (max)
        1600 W
        Input power (IEC)
        1400 W
        Airflow (max)
        36 l/s
        Suction power (max)
        300 W

