AirStar Bagless vacuum cleaner
Enjoy a cleaner, richer home life
Enjoy a cleaner, richer home life with the Philips AirStar. Its 4-layer filtration system and Clean Air HEPA filter capture and seal-in even the finest particles, making sure your home is truly dust-free!
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AirStar Bagless vacuum cleaner
Enjoy a cleaner, richer home life Integrated HEPA filter captures more dust Clean Air HEPA filter for filtering fine dust
The High Efficiency Particulate Air filter filters fine dust from the air. This guarantees more dust is captured.
4-layer filtration system for capturing all the dust inside
The filtration system consists of four individual layers. This makes sure all the dust is captured inside the vacuum cleaner.
Comfort handle for easy handling
The comfort handle is ergonomically designed and gives you optimal control of maneuvering the nozzle.
PowerControl function for extra power when you need it
You can adjust the suction power with the turning wheel. Turn to the maximum for extra power when you need it.
Plastic storage box for easy and hygienic storage
The storage box has a partition to store the hose and has a tray to store the nozzle, tube and accessories above the vacuum cleaner. This guarantees easy and hygienic storage.
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Show all product features Show fewer product features Technical Specifications
Weight and dimensions
Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
340 x 258 x 218 mm Weight of product
4.2 kg
Design
Color
Electric orange
Performance
Input power (IEC)
1100 W Airflow (max)
31 l/s Vacuum (max)
26 kPa Suction power (max)
200 W Noise level (Lc IEC)
82 dB
Usability
Tube coupling
Conical Action radius
8 m Special features
Plastic storage box Power control
Electronic on appliance Cord length
5 m Tube type
Plastic 2-piece telescopic Handgrip
Comfort handle Wheel type
Rubber
Nozzles and accessories
Accessories included Standard nozzle
Wheeled all-purpose nozzle Additional nozzle
Super Parquet nozzle Accessory storage
In plastic storage box
Filtration
Dust capacity
1 L Exhaust filter
Clean Air HEPA filter Filter type
HEPA
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