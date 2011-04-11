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  • Enjoy a cleaner, richer home life Enjoy a cleaner, richer home life Enjoy a cleaner, richer home life

    AirStar Bagless vacuum cleaner

    FC8276

    Enjoy a cleaner, richer home life

    Enjoy a cleaner, richer home life with the Philips AirStar. Its 4-layer filtration system and Clean Air HEPA filter capture and seal-in even the finest particles, making sure your home is truly dust-free!

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    AirStar Bagless vacuum cleaner

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    Enjoy a cleaner, richer home life

    Integrated HEPA filter captures more dust

    • ParquetCare
    Clean Air HEPA filter for filtering fine dust

    Clean Air HEPA filter for filtering fine dust

    The High Efficiency Particulate Air filter filters fine dust from the air. This guarantees more dust is captured.

    4-layer filtration system for capturing all the dust inside

    4-layer filtration system for capturing all the dust inside

    The filtration system consists of four individual layers. This makes sure all the dust is captured inside the vacuum cleaner.

    Comfort handle for easy handling

    Comfort handle for easy handling

    The comfort handle is ergonomically designed and gives you optimal control of maneuvering the nozzle.

    PowerControl function for extra power when you need it

    PowerControl function for extra power when you need it

    You can adjust the suction power with the turning wheel. Turn to the maximum for extra power when you need it.

    Plastic storage box for easy and hygienic storage

    Plastic storage box for easy and hygienic storage

    The storage box has a partition to store the hose and has a tray to store the nozzle, tube and accessories above the vacuum cleaner. This guarantees easy and hygienic storage.

    Technical Specifications

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
      340 x 258 x 218 mm
      Weight of product
      4.2 kg

    • Design

      Color
      Electric orange

    • Performance

      Input power (IEC)
      1100 W
      Airflow (max)
      31 l/s
      Vacuum (max)
      26 kPa
      Suction power (max)
      200 W
      Noise level (Lc IEC)
      82 dB

    • Usability

      Tube coupling
      Conical
      Action radius
      8 m
      Special features
      Plastic storage box
      Power control
      Electronic on appliance
      Cord length
      5 m
      Tube type
      Plastic 2-piece telescopic
      Handgrip
      Comfort handle
      Wheel type
      Rubber

    • Nozzles and accessories

      Accessories included
      • 2-in-1 brush/crevice tool
      • Small nozzle
      Standard nozzle
      Wheeled all-purpose nozzle
      Additional nozzle
      Super Parquet nozzle
      Accessory storage
      In plastic storage box

    • Filtration

      Dust capacity
      1 L
      Exhaust filter
      Clean Air HEPA filter
      Filter type
      HEPA
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