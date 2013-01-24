Home
Steam iron

    Easy and Effective

    This iron makes your ironing easy and effective with lots of continuous steam. The durable ceramic soleplate glides well over all garments, and the 3x precision tip reaches the trickiest areas. With the Comfort iron, ironing is made simple

      3 ways to make your ironing easier

      Power up to 2000 W enabling constant high steam output

      Power up to 2000 W enables constant high steam output.

      Continuous steam up to 25g/min for good crease removal

      Continuous steam up to 25g/min for good crease removal.

      A fine spray evenly moistens the fabric

      The spray function produces a fine mist that evenly moistens the fabric, making it easier to iron out creases.

      Large water tank 220ml and convenient water filling

      Less refilling with the extra-large 220 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go.

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      Drip Stop system lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

      Triple precision tip for optimal control and visibility

      The tip of this Philips iron is precise in 3 ways: it has a pointed tip, button groove and a sleek design of the nose. Triple Precision tip enables you to reach even into the most tricky areas, e.g. around the buttons or between the pleats.

      Calc clean slider to easily remove scale out of your iron

      This steam iron can be operated with normal tap water and the calc clean slider makes it easy to remove any built-up scale out of your iron. To maintain the performance of your Philips steam iron, you should use this scale clean function once a month when using normal tap water.

      Durable ceramic soleplate for good gliding on all garments

      Our durable ceramic soleplate glides well on all garments. It's non-stick, scratch-resistant and simple to keep clean.

      Steam boost up to 100 g for the most stubborn creases

      Applying the steam boost will release a steam shot up to 100 g to remove even the toughest creases.

      Bigger temperature dial for easier temperature adjustment

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        220 ml
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Precision steam tip
        Yes

      • Green efficiency

        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Fast crease removal

        Power
        2000 W
        Continuous steam
        25 g/min
        Steam boost
        100 g
        Voltage
        240 V

