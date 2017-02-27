Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance.
Strong and consistent steam output to remove creases faster.
The vertical steam function lets you refresh garments right on the hanger and remove creases from curtains as they hang. No ironing board required.
Our special SteamGlide soleplate smoothly glides over any fabric. It's also non-stick, scratch-resistant and easy to clean.
This iron operates with ordinary tap water. Calc-clean is a built-in cleaning function to remove calcium buildup, or limescale, and maintain peak performance.
All our steam iron cords are rigorously tested for maximum safety and durability.
Our Drip Stop system lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures with confidence. There’s no need to worry about water droplets causing stains.
A textured handle ensures you a comfortable, ergonomic grip, so you can keep hold of the iron without ever slipping.
Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.
Easy to use
Fast crease removal
Scale management
Size and weight
Green efficiency
Guarantee
GC026/80
GC026/00
GC012/00
GC026/30
